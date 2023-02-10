NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 12  | February 10, 2023

LOCA delivers unique presentations and workshops FP 021023

LOCA delivers unique presentations and workshops in February and March

LOCA has put together an interesting and diverse mix of events for February and March – “An Evening with Nelson Coates” on February 22, plein air painting with Carole Boller, “Illustrate Create for Kids” on February 27 (a five-part series), and a presentation by wildlife sculptor Casey Parlette in March.

 loca delivers Coates

Click on photo for a larger image 

Nelson Coates, multi-award-winning production designer 

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7p.m.

“An Evening with Nelson Coates”

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St. (Great Room), Laguna Beach

Everyone who likes TV and movies will love this “must see” presentation by multi-award-winning Production Designer Nelson Coates. He will share stories of creating visual concepts including sets, props and costumes for hit feature films including Crazy Rich Asians, Hocus Pocus 2 and In the Heights, and for television including The Morning Show and Home Before Dark. Advance registration is required. To register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Visitors are $20, free to LOCA members. 

loca delivers Boller

Click on photo for a larger image 

Carole Boller 

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Carole Boller: Laguna Plein Air Paint Together 

Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach 

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Carole Boller for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Boller’s Bloomers: The Value of Plein Air Painting.” In this Mentor session, Boller will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a lovely garden scene at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. LPAPA and LOCA members, $25; non-members $50. To register, click here. Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

loca delivers owl

Click on photo for a larger image 

Participants will draw a Great Horned Owl on February 27 

Monday, Feb. 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Illustrate Create for Kids

Laguna Beach Public Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach

LOCA has partnered with Crystal Cove State Park in this five-week series of afterschool workshops for kids ages 7-11. Students will learn about sea and animal life as taught by an educator from the State Park, then enjoy an art lesson with Elizabeth McGhee. Subjects include Great Horned Owl on February 27, March 6 is Octopus, March 13 is Opossum, March 20 is Sea Star, and March 27 is Shark. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis and no registration is required. Free. For questions, call the library at 949. 497.1733.

LOCA delivers casey

Click on photo for a larger image 

Casey Parlette in his shop

Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Casey Parlette – Wildlife Sculptor

LCAD Gallery 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach

Casey Parlette creates representational and stylized sculptures and wall installations in wood, metal and stone. Subjects include ocean life, fish, insects and more. His shark sculptures were recently displayed outside Laguna Beach City Hall, and his octopus sculpture and kelp bench are on permanent view at Heisler Park. Parlette will present samples of his work and share stories about his newest wall installation, Pelicans, for the newly renovated Coast Inn in Laguna Beach.

Free to LOCA members, Non-members, $20. Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOCA Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

