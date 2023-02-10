NewLeftHeader

Renowned artist Gianne de Genevraye

Renowned artist Gianne de Genevraye will teach fun dry pastel class at the Susi Q in March

The Susi Q is increasingly becoming known for the many creative programs offered by the nonprofit organization, from writing classes to its focus on the many forms of visual and expressive art. 

In March, internationally renowned artist Gianne de Genevraye will add luster to Susi Q’s impressive roster of instructors.

“I’m excited to announce that Gianne, a talented contemporary landscape painter, will be teaching a class in dry pastel techniques,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q. “Gianne is internationally known, with her work included in collections in France, Italy, Sweden and of course the United States. We are honored that she is joining us to offer this class.” 

Renowned artist Gianne portrait

Participants in the “Contemporary Bouquets in Pastel” class will learn the basic techniques of dry pastel technique in a non-competitive setting. 

“In the first class, we will explore the ideas of light and shadow and learn about negative space by doing exercises in dry pastel,” de Genevraye said. “In the second session, we will discuss composition and color and do a contemporary finished drawing of our chosen subject of bouquets. The third session will feature a mini-pastel history presentation along with students’ artwork ‘exhibited’ with refreshments. Students can invite a friend or family member to join them on the occasion.”

Artist de Genevraye said that her emphasis is very much on the joy of making art, not on individual prowess. She believes that judgment kills creativity.

“So my classes are structured not to be intimidating in any way,” she emphasized. “In fact, my students say that their favorite part is the last session, during which I lay out all the artwork produced by the class on a long table and offer a critique of each. Each piece is presented anonymously, so no one feels put on the spot. Students can choose not to participate if they prefer.

“But everyone in the class benefits from the feedback.”

Beginners are welcome. “I start every class by saying that no one is going to be creating a masterpiece, least of all myself,” de Genevraye said. “I hear a collective sigh of relief then and the fun begins.”

Renowned artist bouquet

In an effort to encourage budding artists who may be on a fixed budget, call Susi Q care management director Martha Hernandez, LCSW, for available scholarship opportunities. Her phone number is 949.715.8104 and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Feb.23. 

Born in California, de Genevraye received her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of California Irvine, studying under contemporary masters Judy Chicago, Tony Delap, Craig Kaufman and John Paul Jones. 

The dry pastel class is projected to be one in a series of “Boutique Technique d’Art Basics” sessions at the Susi Q, designed to introduce aspiring artists to a range of techniques – or simply to awaken the creativity in everyone. 

Classes will take place on Monday, March 6 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Tuesday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday, March 8, from 4-6 p.m. Register here, or RSVP by phone by calling 949.715.8105.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

For more information on Gianne de Genevraye’s work, go here.

 

