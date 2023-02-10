NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 021023

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series to feature Jorg Dubin

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their February 16 meeting speaker, artist/production designer Jorg Dubin. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Dubin has had an extensive career creating paintings, sculpture, ceramics and working in design for more than 45 years. He studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has been the art director, set builder and production designer on seven films for O Entertainment.

Jorg Dubin

Dubin designed and fabricated the September 11 memorial for the City of Laguna Beach entitled Semper Memento (Never Forget), built from two I-beams from the World Trade Center. He has also created more than 10 site-specific sculptures and has created work for the hospitality industry all around the country for their public spaces and high-end restaurants. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna Beach.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. They also support the community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

