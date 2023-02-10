NewLeftHeader

Laguna Craft Guild to hold two consecutive shows in February

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com

 

