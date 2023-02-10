NewLeftHeader

“Art in Public Places” – La Casa del Camino by Hitesh Patel

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

La Casa del Camino, a marble design created by Hitesh Patel, was installed in 1996. Dilesh Patel, his brother-in-law, bought and restored the hotel, which has an illustrious past, in 1996. The inset marble sign is in keeping with the historical significance of the building. Funded by (Dilesh) Patel, it is in the Art in Public Places category of Architectural Detailing. 

The tiles were installed during the hotel restoration in 1996

The La Casa del Camino was built in 1927 by local artist and City Councilman William W. Riddle who envisioned it as a much-needed center for culture and it was a retreat for Hollywood stars of the era. 

According to a 1996 OC Register article, “Hitesh Patel, 33, his wife, Smitna, 29, and his brother, Dilesh, 26, were looking for a way to unite their family in business. 

“They found it in a shabby relic of Mediterranean Revival architecture and Laguna’s past moldering away on South Coast Highway. They set about converting the former Hotel Firenze (it was formerly renamed) into La Casa del Camino, as it was known in its early days. 

“When we first took over and started renovating, our maximum time in here was 15 minutes,” said Hitesh, the older brother. “All the dust and mildew.”

La Casa del Camino was a haven for Hollywood celebrities

The Patels did all they could to make the new hotel look and feel like an inn from the 1920s. “We wanted to bring it back to what it used to be,” Dilesh Patel said. “It’s what the people of Laguna Beach kept telling us they wanted.” 

According to the hotel’s history – hidden among rolls of microfilm in the city’s library – are newspaper pages, frozen in time, where historic figures like Riddell come to life. The reader is transported back to a time when hotel rooms rented for $3 a night, Hollywood celebrities sipped cocktails in the hotel bar, and where, for nearly 70 years, local citizens, artists, and city officials enjoyed spectacular sunsets from the hotel rooftop lounge.

Fun fact: The Patels were told that John Paul Getty and Howard Hughes once played backgammon in the hotel lobby.

This is the 91st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

