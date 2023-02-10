NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Music Festival, under Denk’s direction FP 021023

Laguna Beach Music Festival, under Denk’s direction, celebrates power of music to unify and transcend

By THERESA KEEGAN

When a person who is a world-renown pianist, MacArthur Genius Fellow, recipient of the Avery Fisher Prize and a New York Times bestselling author is named the artistic director of a music festival, you can be sure it will be quite an event. 

And that is exactly what is in store for the 21st Annual Laguna Beach Music Festival when Jeremy Denk and his innovative mind descend on the community. 

“I’m thrilled to create a varied festival of things that I love,” he said. “Obviously it has to do with music I’m passionate about from the get-go.” 

And while classical music will definitely be a part of the event, which officially starts with community outreach on February 15, the three concerts throughout the weekend also include innovative pieces, as well as poetry, hymns and a program devoted to addressing systemic racism. 

“I probably wouldn’t do this unless the music had something to say,” Denk explained. “I think every musician feels a kind of need to contribute to the larger cultural conversation.”

laguna beach Jeremy Denk 1

Photo by Michael Wilson 

Renown pianist Jeremy Denk is the artistic director of the upcoming Laguna Beach Music Festival 

The annual festival, sponsored by Laguna Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County brings world-class musicians to our community. 

In addition to the official evening concerts at the Laguna Playhouse, there are various community events throughout the weekend (list follows this story) that are designed to share a love of music throughout the area. 

But the concerts are where the artistic director really influences the festival. 

Opening night’s “Hymns, Songs and Sonatas” will have Denk joined by internationally praised violinist Stefan Jackiw. The two will be performing the music of Johannes Brahms and the sonatas of Charles Ives, which they have previously performed to great acclaim.

laguna beach Stefan Jackiw 1

Photo by Sangwook Lee 

Violinist Stefan Jackiw will be performing during all three concerts at the Laguna Beach Music Festival

And between pieces, Denk will lead local musicians singing the hymns that were the sonatas’ inspiration. 

“Stefan and I have done the Ives program as a complete evening,” said Denk, but he is excited about adding Brahms to the performance at the Laguna Playhouse. “With Ives and Brahms and engaging with the local singers, it can be so joyful and unpredictable and fun,” he said.  “It’s almost a sing along in a certain way.” 

On Saturday night, the festival will offer a unique program starting with Bach, ending with Beethoven and in between are works by composers who are not as well known. A piece by Blind Tom Wiggins, an enslaved piano prodigy who made his Southern owners wealthy in the 1800s (before ultimately living in obscurity and playing the vaudeville circuit), will be performed. “The Battle of Manassas,” which is a celebration of a Confederate victory, is a Denk favorite. 

laguna beach Jeremy Denk 2

Photo by Josh Goleman 

In addition to his prowess at the piano, Jeremy Denk is also a best-selling author. He will read from his memoir “Every Good Boy Does Fine” on Sunday at the Laguna Playhouse.

Addressing societal issues through music 

“It raises all sorts of questions about what was in the mind of the composer,” he said. It starts out with crescendos evoking the armies marching in from opposite sides of the battlefield, getting closer and closer as fighting breaks out. The ending includes anthems reflecting the Union Army in retreat. “He takes the theme and condenses it in a massive, crushing, outpouring of dissonance. Even today it leaves an unsettling impression…was he celebrating his subjugators?” 

Work by Schubert, Joplin, Rzewski and others will also be in the performance. 

“It’s kind of a wild set of pieces that address race relations in America in the last 200 years,” said Denk. 

laguna beach Jeremy Denk 3

Photo by Josh Goleman 

Jeremy Denk has chosen, and will be performing, a variety of musical genres throughout the Laguna Beach Music Festival

Sunday afternoon’s show will conclude with a performance that features Denk, Jackiw and the Isidore String Quartet playing Mozart and Bartok at the start of the afternoon performance.

laguna beach Stefan Jackiw 2

Photo by Sangwook Lee 

Stefan Jackiw will be part of the concluding concert on Sunday at the Laguna Playhouse

The show, and the festival, will conclude with Franck’s Quintet for Piano and Strings in F Minor, or as Denk refers to it as “a big barn-burner of an extremely romantic piece, heaving with emotion.” 

That sentiment will likely sum up the entire music festival. 

For more information and tickets, click here.

In addition to the three concerts at the Playhouse, other festival events include: 

–Festival Prelude at Hotel Laguna, Feb. 15, 5 p.m.

–Education programs at Thurston Middle and Laguna Beach High schools, Feb. 16 (students only) 

–Music at the Susi Q, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. 

–Sounds with Plein Air, Heisler Park, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 

–Jeremy Denk book reading, Laguna Playhouse, Feb. 19, 2 p.m.

