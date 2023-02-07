NewLeftHeader

Military plane flies low and loud over Laguna

Military plane flies low and loud over Laguna

Photos by Rich German

Local waterman Rick German was out for a quiet paddle on our oceanfront when this beast erupted in the skies above. It was reportedly an HC-130J Combat King II from the Air National Guard in Mountain View, Calif. on a training flight down to Oceanside.

 

