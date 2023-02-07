NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 020723

Letters to the Editor

Sadness hits the community following loss of doctor in alleged murder

I read with great sadness about the alleged murder of Dr. Michael Mammone a few days ago while he was riding his bike on Pacific Coast Highway. I had the occasion to be his patient in the ER of Mission Hospital a year and a half ago. Happily, there were no long-term consequences of this visit. But it was scary at the time, and Dr. Mammone could not have been more thorough, more compassionate and more reassuring. What a terrible loss not only for his family, but also for our community.

Glenna Matthews

Laguna Beach

 

