Another pedestrian sadly struck and killed 020723

Another pedestrian sadly struck and killed by vehicles crossing Coast Highway 

On Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near the 30600 block of S. Coast Highway. 

Upon arrival, police joined with Laguna Beach Fire personnel to attempt to provide lifesaving measures on the pedestrian. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but pronounced deceased by medical personnel. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the adult female was near Ruby’s and was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the roadway. While in the southbound lanes, she was struck by multiple vehicles. 

The decedent has not been identified, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to factor in the collision. The involved motorists remained at the location of the crash and are cooperating with police. The LBPD Traffic Bureau remained on scene in an attempt to determine the cause of the collision. 

“We are deeply saddened by yet another pedestrian fatality on Coast Highway and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “Coast Highway is owned and operated by Caltrans and we will reach out to them to determine if they can implement additional safety improvements to make the roadway safer for pedestrians. We need to hold Caltrans accountable to find safety solutions to avoid more tragic accidents in our city.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

Following the incident, all southbound lanes were closed from Nyes Place/Coast Highway to Laguna Terrace/Coast Highway. The #2 northbound lane remained open on Coast Highway. All lanes in both directions on Coast Highway were open by 11:02 p.m.

 

