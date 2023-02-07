NewLeftHeader

Scooter and police vehicle collide 020723

Scooter and police vehicle collide, rider suffers minor injuries

On Friday, Feb. 3 around 4:30 p.m., a Laguna Beach Police officer was turning into the parking lot at 303 Broadway from Broadway Street when an accident occurred. According to LBPD Lt. Tim Kleiser, an adult male was riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk, heading westbound and collided into a patrol vehicle. 

The male, who was not identified, sustained minor injuries. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

 

