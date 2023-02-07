NewLeftHeader

Bijon Watson takes the Grammy for Best Large FP 020723

Bijon Watson takes the Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Join Laguna Live! in congratulating their artistic director for jazz, Bijon Watson, on Sunday night’s Grammy® win for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra.

Bijon Watson awards

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

(L-R) Steven Feifke and Bijon Watson (with Grammy presenter)

Watson performs in person as he opens the Laguna Live Jazz Wednesdays Winter series this coming Wednesday, Feb. 8 with “The Soul of Jazz: A Jazz Tribute to the legends of Soul and Groove.”

Also, on stage will be the Laguna Live! All Stars featuring Maiya Sykes on vocals; Tom Luer, saxophone (on the winning album); Will Brahm, guitar (on the winning album); Bryan Velasco, keys; Dan Lutz, bass and Gene Coye, drums.

The concert is at [seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach from 6-8 p.m.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour.

Concert tickets are $37.50; $150 for full Jazz Wednesday’s season and are

available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

