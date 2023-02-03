Council to interview, appoint local residents to environmental, recreation, design committees
By SARA HALL
Next week, City Council will interview a more than two dozen residents applying for several committees and one board.
As the only matter of regular business on the Tuesday (Feb. 7) agenda, council will vote on 30 (or 31 if an alternate position is kept) appointments for seats on the Environmental Sustainability Committee, Recreation Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, Design Review Board, Heritage Committee, View Restoration Committee, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Audit Review and Investment Advisory Committee.
Council will also consider extending the terms of Arts Commissioners Donna Ballard, Suzi Chauvel, Karen Wood, Laura Ford and one vacancy; as well as Planning Commissioners Jorg Dubin, Steven Kellenberg and Ken Sadler. The extended term for both groups would run until June 30 to fill during the June appointments.
The Environmental Sustainability Committee received more applications than any other committee. Next week, council will interview 17 applicants and appoint five residents to the ESC. Council also has the option to select one alternate to serve on the popular committee.
Residents selected will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2025.
The nine-person panel is tasked with researching, reviewing and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for the larger committee to submit to council. Most commit about 10-15 hours per month.
The applicants are: Liz Bates (also applied for HHSC); Fred Carr; Lisa Carr; John Ehlers (incumbent); Jolie Eisner (also applied for the Rec and Audit/Investment committees); Anne Girtz (incumbent); Andrew Graff (also applied for the Rec Committee); Sander Kushen; Lisa LaCorte (also applied for HHSC); Joan McFarland (also applied for HHSC); Judie Mancuso (incumbent); Paul Manina; Jacquelin Reed Mutter (incumbent); Dane Pfluegar; Morteza Rahmatian; Uwe Schramm and Ray Tang.
Councilmembers also have a lot to consider when they interview 15 applicants and choose four residents to appoint to the Recreation Committee for two-year terms beginning April 1 and serving through March 31, 2025.
The terms of three current members will expire and there is currently one vacancy on the nine-person committee.
The group is tasked with advising City Council on issues regarding the recreation and park needs of the community.
Applicants are: Lauren Boeck; Karl Dumas (incumbent); Sarah Durand; Jolie Eisner (also applied for ESC and Audit/Investment committees); Andrew Graff (also applied for ESC); Michael Gruba; Elizabeth Hanauer; Matthew Jayson; Roger Kempler (incumbent); Gwen McNallan; Roxanne Moin-Safa; Carmen Salazar; Rania Sarkis; Jennifer Zeiter (also applied for Heritage, HHSC and Audit/Investment committees) and Kelly Zinser.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will make 30 appointments to city committees next week
Another group with a lot of applications is the Housing and Human Services Committee, which received 14 applications. Council will interview and appoint four residents to the for terms beginning April 1 through June 30, 2024.
The nine-member committee assesses and identifies housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provides input on the city’s housing element of the General Plan, informs and makes recommendations to the council and other community leaders and increases community awareness of programs to fill these needs.
Applicants include: Liz Bates (also applied for ESC); Cody Engle (incumbent); Joe Hanauer; Diane Harrison; Alexandra Jochim; Samir Khanna (part-time resident); Alex Kweskin; Lisa LaCorte (also applied for ESC); Joan McFarland (also applied for ESC); Jonathan Moore; Adam Redding-Kaufman; Stephanie Wander; Mary Jo Winefordner and Jennifer Zeiter (also applied for Audit/Investment, Heritage and Rec committees).
The Board of Adjustment/DRB received nine applications for three open spots on the five-member group.
The terms of three board members will expire on March 31. On Sept. 21, 2021, council approved revised bylaws for the DRB, which implemented term limits of four two-year consecutive terms. Incumbent Debbie Neev is the first DRB member to term out and is not eligible for reappointment.
The new members will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 and run through March 31, 2025.
DRB considers design review, coastal development and variance requests. They primarily review residential development projects for compliance with the city’s zoning code, General Plan and local coastal program.
A substantial time commitment averaging 10 hours a week is necessary. Members not only attend meetings, but they are expected to visit the sites and review the project plans prior to the hearing. Board members are compensated with $392 per month.
Desired skills include the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings, and visualize building mass and volumes based upon on-site staking plans. It’s also preferable if members have experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate.
Applicants are: Nicholas Brox; Mary Jo Coveny; Justin Drucker (also applied for the Heritage Committee); Tom Gibbs; Arianna Noppenberger; Julie Ross; Barry Schweiger; Kristine Thalman (incumbent) and Louis Weil (incumbent).
Click open story button to continue reading…
The View Restoration Committee received eight applications for four open seats (one vacancy and three expiring terms).
Council will appoint three residents for terms starting on April 1 and going through March 31, 2025; and one resident for a term effective immediately and serving through March 31, 2024.
The five-member body adjudicates view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. Members conduct public hearings review claims, and make determinations.
Applicants are: Kelly Brochu; Rebecca Carson (incumbent); Blair Contratto (also applied for the Heritage Committee); Craig Leslie (also applied for the Audit/investment Committee); Ara Hovanesian (incumbent); Jennifer Potratz (incumbent); Nick Ralston; and Rose Waters (also applied for the Heritage Committee).
A group of eight residents also applied for the Heritage Committee for four seats that are opening up due to expiring terms and one current vacancy.
Council will appoint three residents for terms beginning April 1 and running through March 31, 2025; and one resident for a term effective immediately, through March 31, 2024.
The five-member body advises council, DRB and the Planning Commission on matters pertaining to historic preservation and reviews applications to the city’s historic register.
Applicants for this committee are: Clark Collins (incumbent); Blair Contratto (also applied for the VRC); Justin Drucker (also applied for DRB); Regina Hartley; James Ward Henry II; Linda Morgenlander (incumbent); Rose Waters (also applied for VRC) and Jennifer Zeiter (also applied for Audit/Investment, HHSC and Rec committees).
The seven-member Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee has two members whose terms are expiring and one currently open seat. Council will interview seven PTC applicants for the spots.
The residents chosen will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2025.
The panel acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan and traffic complaints.
Applicants are: James Danziger; Lawrence Esten (incumbent); Rose Hancock; Deborah Laughton; Jeffrey Roedersheimer (also applied for the Audit/Investment Committee); Michael Schneider and Margaret Wells.
Council will also interview seven applicants and appoint three residents to the vacant seats on the Audit Review and Investment Advisory Committee for terms effective immediately through June 30, 2025.
The five member committee participates in the selection of the city’s external financial auditors; reviewing the results of the annual financial audit; reviewing any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit; reviewing the expenditures of the Measure LL fund annually as part of reviewing the results of the annual financial audit; reviewing the cities investment policy and recommending revisions as necessary; reviewing the city treasurers report and related factors such as risk, diversification, maturity and performance; providing advice regarding potential investment strategies and suitability of investment pools such as the local agency investment fund, and providing recommendations to the city treasurer; participating in the selection of an outside auditor to perform an annual review of the investments for the compliance with the investment policy and providing any necessary recommendations to the council.
Committee members should have demonstrated experience in areas like investment banking, financial management and planning and government investment practices.
The applicants are: Jolie Eisner (also applied for ESC and the Rec Committee); Craig Leslie (also applied for VRC); Glenn Gray; Jeffrey Roedersheimer (also applied for PTC); Richard Swensson; Sasha Talebi and Jennifer Zeiter (also applied for Heritage, HHSC and Rec committees).
At the start of the meeting, during extraordinary business, council will consider adopting a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month in Laguna Beach.
On the consent calendar, council will consider approving a service provider agreement with Baker Tilly US, LLP in an amount not-to-exceed $181,000 to conduct a comprehensive, organization-wide Classification and Compensation Study.
The council agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on February 6 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on February 7 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on February 7, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.