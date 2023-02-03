NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 10  | February 3, 2023

Fair Game 020323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local doctor stabbed and ultimately killed following a vehicle/cyclist PCH collision…one must ask, why?

TJ headshot AugWe’ll leave it to the Orange County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail to figure out what happened Wednesday afternoon (Feb.1), just south of town, when a vehicle reportedly hit a cyclist traveling in the bike lane northbound on PCH near Crown Valley Parkway. The driver then suddenly exited the vehicle, a white Lexus, and stabbed the downed cyclist while he was lying injured in the street. He would later die after being taken to the hospital.

The cyclist, identified as Michael John Mammone, 58, was an emergency medicine physician with Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

The driver was Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach. He was detained by bystanders until OCSD deputies arrived and soon thereafter arrested.

Everyone near the issue was asking one question, why?

• • •

How eerie and ironic is the thought that the critically wounded Mammone likely was taken to the hospital that he had spent years of his professional life in saving other people’s lives. 

HIPAA laws preclude them from sharing those details.

• • •

A statement from Providence at which Mammone was employed called him “an incredible physician and friend…with a dedication to our community and passion for medicine.”

• • •

Traffic was closed in both directions for an extended period of time related to the incident as authorities investigated. Stu News was alerted to the fact that one business along the route, who we’ll refrain from identifying by name, attempted to capitalize on the chaos by posting an outdoor sidewalk sign saying, “Shooting ahead…why sit in traffic? It’s happy hour! Road closed.” 

Let’s review…first of all, it wasn’t a shooting, it was a stabbing, and to connect it in either case to a “happy” hour has to be considered in the worst possible taste. 

And if that wasn’t enough, as we all know, it ultimately resulted in death. Certainly nothing close to a “happy” time for Michael’s friends, associates and loved ones…or the entire community.

• • •

I’m excited to let readers know that recently sworn-in California State Assemblymember Diane Dixon begins today gracing the pages of Stu News with her first of what will be regular column updates from Sacramento. Diane’s column will be appropriately called “The Sacramento Chronicles.”

Diane will let us know what’s happening in the state’s capitol, what she’s doing and what’s affecting Laguna Beach. She’ll also let us know where she’ll be for town halls, etc. when she’s back working in the marketplace.

For example, tomorrow she’ll be in Lake Forest at the Community Center at 10 a.m. If you’re in the area, she invites you to come by.

We’re figuring we’ll start this as a monthly contribution and take it from there. 

One of the exciting things is that Diane comes from a newspaper family. Her parents owned and published a group of newspapers as she was growing up. We welcome Diane back in the fold.

• • •

No Square Theatre is preparing Trashy Love, a concert for pre-Valentine crowds. The theme is songs about “insecurity, uncertainty, bad behavior and more.”

“This unconventional Valentine concert delivers performances by a standout cast that includes Eric T. Anderson, Sophia Barajas, Henry Bonner, Bridget English, Gary Greene, Marc Marger, Abby Matossian, Sophie Matossian, Steven Pepper, Sammi Wallschlaeger and Ella Wyatt…with Roxanna Ward on the piano.”

The guess is, “couples will laugh, singles can commiserate, and both happy and unhappy people of all descriptions are guaranteed an evening of fun. Escape from the daily news with songs like ‘Better With a Man,’ ‘Big French Boyfriend,’ ‘Stupid With Love,’ ‘Screw Loose’ and others. Trashy Love does not claim to cure all your relationship problems, but it’s cheaper than therapy and it couldn’t hurt.”

Tickets are $20 and performances are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the high school. The high school offers ample free parking.

• • •

Here’s what is on tap for this coming Tuesday’s Laguna Beach City Council meeting. 

–Authorize the City Manager to execute an agreement to conduct a comprehensive organization-wide classification and compensation study. (Should be used to both retain and attract employees.)

–Recommend extensions for arts and planning commissioners to get to the end of June. 

Next though, are other committee interview and appointments…and there are a lot of people stepping up. That’s great news. The committees on the agenda for interviews and appointments include the Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee, the View Restoration Committee, the Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee, Design Review Board, Recreation Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, and the Housing and Human Services Committee.

You might be surprised at some of the interested parties. 

It begins at 5 p.m. and is a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting.

• • •

Upcoming Laguna Live! early February events include Beth’s Tuesdays on February 7, when Beth and Steve welcome Joel Rafael plus The Furious Seasons to their monthly singer songwriter event. It takes place at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door.

Next up, is Jazz Wednesdays on February 8. Bijon Watson’s Tribute to soul legends featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes. The event will be held at [seven degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour and bar. Tickets are $37.50.

Then Thursday, Feb. 9 is a concert featuring saxophonist Douglas Masek and keyboardist Bryan Pezone at Laguna Art Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

 

