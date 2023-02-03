NewLeftHeader

Catmosphere and LB Animal Shelter partner 020323

Catmosphere and LB Animal Shelter partner for adoption event

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

Catmosphere and LB Animal Gail and Moe

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Erin Weber

(L-R) Catmosphere Laguna Foundation Founder Gail Landau with Moe Howson holding Brownie

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering, and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines. Their adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all and volunteer opportunities are available.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. 

Catmosphere and foster moms

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Alex Lim

(L-R) Foster moms Leanne and Adrian open their hearts and homes to these rescued kitties, here with two from the Latte litter

The following weekend on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Coast Highway.

For more information, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369), or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

–Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna adoption events in 2023: February 18, April 15, June 17, August 19, October 21 and year-end holiday events.

–Gelson’s Laguna Beach and Catmosphere Laguna adoption events in 2023: February 25, May 27, August 26, October 28, and year-end holiday events.

For more information, visit www.catmospherelaguna.com.

 

