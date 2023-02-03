NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.6°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 10  | February 3, 2023Subscribe

The Plant Man: Answering your February gardening 020323

Share this story

The Plant Man: Answering your February gardening questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“I could not help it: The restlessness was in my nature.” –Charlotte Brontë

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

It is early February and I am restless. I am anxious to garden and plant, but January was historically wet and cold, even in Laguna. However, I am grateful that the days are getting longer (60 minutes longer by my count since New Year’s Day) and soon gardeners will be able to prepare their garden beds for spring flowers. 

Meanwhile, let’s get back to the garden with your questions for the Plant Man.

Q. Is it too late for bulbs?

A. Spring bulbs, like callas, gladiolus, lilies and Lily of the Valley are available at your favorite garden center. If you can find them, there is still time to plant daffodils, ranunculus and narcissus.

Q. Is February a good month to be in the garden?

A. When it isn’t raining, February is one of the best months for having fun in your garden. The soil is naturally moist and not too cold; such conditions are ideal for root growth, ensuring a good start for trees, shrubs and lawns. Also, prune out dead and damaged branches of your trees and shrubs, and complete your rose pruning if you hadn’t done so last month.

The Plant Man winter garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Pansy, cyclamen, snapdragon, narcissus and poinsettia grace my winter garden

Q. Plant Man! What flowers look good now?

A. Cyclamen, viola, English primrose, foxglove, Iceland poppy, snapdragon, stock and pansy top my garden color list for February.

Q. Do I have to use a special mix when I plant my azaleas?

A. Azaleas prefer an acidic soil, whether growing in the ground or in pots. I recommend that you plant azaleas in nine (9) parts shade mix to one (1) part garden soil or potting soil. Mulch plants frequently during the year with shade mix or peat moss.

The Plant Man iceberg rose

Click on photo for a larger image

Iceberg rose is unmindful that six more weeks of winter may remain

Q. Is it safe to prune my rose bush if it is still leafy and producing flowers?

A. I would wait until the “flush” of flowers ends and then prune. Remember, you have until the end of February to prune your roses in Laguna.

If you are like me, the allure of early season tomatoes already beckons. Please don’t plant starters yet; the disappointment of weak, spindly plants is not worth it. Instead, planting lettuce and spinach will satiate your garden restlessness until next month. You will be glad you waited. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.