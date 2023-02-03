NewLeftHeader

February 9, 1939 – January 7, 2023

Joanne passed away shortly after the new year surrounded by loving family. She leaves behind a legacy of life lived to the fullest, and immeasurable love for her family and friends. Joanne was born in Los Angeles, Calif. and moved to Balboa Island where she and her sister Doran (Kough) spent most of their childhood in the home built by their parents, Gayle and Jackie Suess. Being the daughter of a dentist, Joanne always had impeccable teeth and an infectious smile. Just her smile alone would brighten your day.

Joanne married Don Thomas, and raised three children: Stacey, Karly and Brad. All three were raised in Laguna Beach, and have gone on to have families of their own, providing Joanne with nine incredible grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity, and threw herself into staying active and living every day to the fullest.

She loved the arts both in participating and supporting. She painted and did ceramics and bronze work in her younger years, and was a regular patron and supporter of the Laguna Sawdust Art Festival. She had a passion for traveling and took many trips with her family to Mexico, Hawaii and Europe. She could often be found in a bikini with a book on the beach, which was her happy place. She was an avid caregiver and dog lover, and most people on Balboa Island knew her and Riley from their many walks around the island.

While she had many careers in her life, Joanne found a passion for gardening and working with plants. For the last 35 years she has been known as the Foliage Keeper, tending to indoor plants and installations for private and corporate customers, as well as working with designers to bring green life into new homes.

While she will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her, her spirit will live on and will forever be in our hearts. No one will be able to drink a margarita again without a thought of Joanne.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 from 2-5 p.m. at Newport Beach Yacht Club, 1099 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach.

 

