Convent life in Laguna Beach in the early 1940s

Convent life in Laguna Beach in the early 1940s

By Patty Truman

 My family fled the cold harsh winters of New York in search of warm sunshine, as doctors suggested we should move to a climate more conducive to help my father’s tuberculosis. First they tried Florida, but the humidity was not helpful to him. So we headed to California. Arriving in Hollywood where my parents had good friends, we settled for the winter. Come summer, my mother heard about a charming beach village in Orange County and rented a cottage in South Laguna for a two-week stay. Lovely Laguna won our hearts and the rest is our history.

In the early ‘40s, my parents purchased an original artist bungalow on Anita Street and we became part of the small population. Because of my father’s possible contagion, I was enrolled in Sacred Heart Convent at 450 Glenneyre St., now housing units. The convent was run as a school and a few boarders like me were in the care of a small group of Dominican nuns from Cuba.

The Mother Superior also needed California’s glorious sunshine (no smog in those days) as she, too, had contracted tuberculosis in her home country. She and my father connected over this mutual challenge. Mother had remained a Catholic all her life and Daddy, with no affiliation, used to sneak up to St. Catherine’s Church during quiet times and light a candle as a petition for what was on his heart. This was his way of spiritual connection.

Convent life nuns in front of convent

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Patty Truman 

Nuns standing in front of Sacred Heart Convent

Being just 5 or 6 years old, and one of a few young girls who were at the convent 24/7/365, except when parents took us home for weekends, on an outing or just on sweet visits, I was happy there, as the nuns were kind and wise – both our teachers and caregivers. Sister Mary Rose was the fireball who really handled this well-run convent/school. The Mother House housed the nuns, and in a separate building our small group of girl boarders slept in a large room with Sister Francis given charge of us. She slept in the same room with drapes all around her as an enclosure, needing privacy from prying eyes of children.

We all ate in a dining room three meals a day, dessert being our favorite item. The grounds were seemingly large to a small child with lovely old growth eucalyptus trees, swings and a place to roller skate by the Mother House. The school room was a small separate building, similar to the one-room schoolhouse of early America.

A few day students came, which gave us a wider assortment of friends. Sister Rose and one of the other nuns would walk us to town sometimes to spend a few cents at Carpenters, the everything store located next to the still-with-us theater on Coast Highway (then known as Highway 1). Of course, we had classes and Sunday service at St. Catherine’s and received our Holy Communion in that charming old (now re-built) church on Temple Terrace.

Convent life nuns at beach

Click on photo for a larger image
Convents students and nuns, who were guests of my parents Wesley and
Elizabeth Peper, having a picnic at Emerald Bay

During the early years of World War II, if Mother and I were Downtown and a convoy rolled by, we and many others went to the edge of the sidewalk, standing and waving to our young America soldiers going off to war via San Diego to be loaded on large ships for a journey across the sea to face battle. Many of us had tears streaming down our faces at the prospect of these very young male faces wistfully looking back and often waving as the long caravan of men, equipment and implements of war slowly drove by.

As my father improved, I was eventually moved to our sweet home on Anita Street and attended elementary school part of the year. During the other months, we lived in a small desert home in Palm Springs as Laguna in those winter years had thick fog. Cars had yellow lights and drivers crawled slowly at night to remain safe – but that is another story for another time.

Convent life Sister Rose

Sister Rose smiling, barefoot and wearing her straw hat at Emerald Bay

I hold those kind nuns dear to my heart even now as I write this. I fondly recall Mother occasionally inviting them to Emerald Bay, where my parents first lived, for a day at the beach and picnic. It is a treasured memory of the nuns in their habits with straw hats on top of their veils, bare feet wading into the beautiful clear Pacific. I remember seeing their pure white feet and tiny bit of leg and being intrigued, as their faces and hands were the only flesh we ever saw.

Patty Truman is a businesswoman, REALTOR®, published author and longtime resident of Laguna Beach.

 

