LPAPA’s “Younger Generation Plein Air Project" FP 020323

LPAPA’s “Younger Generation Plein Air Project” resumes after going dark during the pandemic

By MARRIE STONE

The Laguna Plein Air Painter’s Association (LPAPA) has made it their mission to advance arts education in our local elementary schools. In 2013, they created the “Younger Generation Plein Air Project,” a four-part series that includes lessons in art history, art appreciation, a museum visit and hands-on instruction in rendering paintings. Alongside the statewide curriculum designed to introduce fourth graders to California history, LPAPA’s program exposes students to our regional history through art. To date, well over 5,000 fourth graders from both public and private schools have benefited from this unique and immersive program.

lpapa 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

A LPAPA volunteer guides a group of fourth graders at Alta Laguna Park

But like so many things, the project shut down during the pandemic. This year marks its return. And if last month’s paint-out proved anything, it’s that parents, teachers, students and LPAPA volunteers alike are thrilled to be back. “This is one of our biggest community outreach programs,” said LPAPA Vice President Celeste Gilles. “And certainly the biggest for our youth.” 

Jeff Sewell, LPAPA signature member and director of education, founded and leads the program. He visits fourth grade students inside their classrooms for an overview of plein air painting – the terminology artists use, the methods and techniques they employ and the work they produce. “I introduce them to the idea of impressionism. There’s realism, there’s abstract art and impressionism comes right between them,” said Sewell. “We talk about the rainbow scale, everything between realistic impressionism and abstract impressionism. So they get excited to see that.”

The students then visit the UCI Langson Institute and Museum of California Art for a docent-guided tour that gives them up-close access to both historical and contemporary examples of California Impressionism. “We’ve already talked about the vocabulary and ideas,” said Sewell. “Now, at the museum, we get to compare and contrast what we’ve talked about.”

lpapa 2

Click on photo for a larger image

TOW students visited the UCI Langson Institute and Museum of California Art. This work by early California Impressionist painter Granville Redmond is one of the many works they studied.

Back in their classrooms, students are treated to a real-time demonstration. Using a photo as reference, and enhancing it with his memories, Sewell teaches landscape composition, color theory, the art of mixing and blending paints and other techniques used by professional artists. The class observes each step in the process and can ask questions along the way. 

The program culminates with a paint-out, giving students the opportunity to try their own hands at holding a brush and working on a canvas in an outdoor environment. Top of the World (TOW) students walk to Alta Laguna Park, where they’re treated to unobstructed views of the Santa Ana Mountains and Old Saddleback. This year, the windy day was brisk but clear, which made for perfect vistas but some challenges keeping the easels from blowing over. Within the next few months, the program will be repeated at El Morro Elementary and students will paint seascapes at Crystal Cove. 

“The parents were especially excited [to return],” said Gilles. “Some parents remembered their older kids going through the program. We also had a few parents who have current 6th graders who were disappointed they didn’t get to experience this [during the shutdown].”

Sewell is the ideal instructor. A longtime LPAPA Signature Artist and father of six, he’s got the perfect combination of knowledge, experience, relatability and patience. “Jeff is super cool and mellow,” said Gilles. “The kids see that in him, so they respond to that in the classroom. He spends a day with them at the museum. By the time they get out to paint, they’re excited to take what they’ve learned and put it on the canvas.”

lpapa 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Founder of the program and LPAPA Signature Member Jeff Sewell instructs the group at Alta Laguna Park before sending them out on their paint-out

The paint-out day finally arrived at Alta Laguna Park and students were fully engaged. Sewell gathered them around for a pre-paint pep talk. He refreshed their memories about that “French phrase plein air” and the meaning of impressionism. He reintroduced the rainbow scale and the difference between realism and abstract art. “We all paint different,” he told them. “And we all paint to the best of our abilities.” Using a paper plate as a canvas, Sewell began mixing colors and laying out his composition. Students offered their suggestions – dark colors in the foreground, cool temperature colors for the distance. “Remember that word ‘foreground?’” he asked. They did.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

When he dismissed them to their small groups of four or five, each overseen by a LPAPA volunteer and parent helper, the students looked eager for the challenge. Artist Member David Allen worked with one budding artist determined to improve. “Some of them see their friends finish and head to the playground, so sometimes they want to go,” Allen said. “But others really get into it and want to finish. They stay and keep working.” 

lpapa 4

Click on photo for a larger image

LPAPA Artist Member David Allen assists a student

The good artists often get the most frustrated. “Some of these students are good at drawing. They can draw better than I can,” said Sewell. “But they’ve never painted. Those are the ones that take it hard because suddenly they have a paintbrush in their hand and it’s not the same as a pencil.”

Ideally, the project doesn’t end here. “My goal is for teachers to use this program as a cross-subject learning experience,” Sewell said. “They incorporate language arts. Each student either writes a paragraph about an impressionist painter from Laguna, or writes a poem about their experience painting outdoors, or a paragraph about visiting the museum. When one subject [informs] the others, students learn more. Schools like that aspect of education.” 

Before the pandemic, the LPAPA project reached several other schools, including Saint Catherine’s, the Anneliese Schools and a few outside of Laguna. This year, as the program resumes, it will only be offered at TOW and El Morro. But the plan is to expand it again in the coming years.

lpapa 5

Click on photo for a larger image

A parent volunteer talks about composition with one of the students

While parents and educators see the long-term benefits of the program, how do students respond in the moment? TOW student Beckett Carter became an instant plein air convert. “I didn’t think it would be that fun,” he said. “But it’s really awesome.” Carter was fascinated by mixing paints to create new colors, and how small adjustments in the ratios could produce different tones, particularly violet. He also enjoyed seeing all those “famous paintings” in the museum. 

Ultimately, LPAPA hopes the program will change the way students look at their surrounding landscape and inspire them to further explore their artistic abilities. “We’re so excited to be back with the kids after the COVID break,” said Gilles. The kids appeared to agree. 

lpapa 6

Click on photo for a larger image

The finished products of a day at Alta Laguna Park

For more information about LPAPA and this educational program, visit their website by clicking here.

