Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

New art exhibition at City Hall 013123

New art exhibition at City Hall

Continuing through March 10, there is a new artwork display at City Hall, titled 2023andMe.

New art visitors

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

“Visitors,” 24” x 30” oil on canvas, 2022 by Kevin Yuan

According to the city’s newsletter, “This group exhibition kicks off the 23rd year of this century with recent artwork by Master of Fine Arts students from Laguna College of Art + Design. The new year is a time to reflect on how we got here and make choices on where we are headed. Like the 23 pairs of chromosomes referenced in the title, our future is shaped, but jot determined, tby the past. The arts are a constantly evolving cultural inheritance.”

The artwork is displayed in the first floor hallway gallery and is open to the public during city business hours.

 

