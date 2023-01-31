NewLeftHeader

January 31, 2023

Fourth Annual “LPAPA Strong” Postcard Art Auction 013123

Fourth Annual “LPAPA Strong” Postcard Art Auction fundraiser opened January 30

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has announced that the 4th Annual “LPAPA Strong Painted Postcards Art Auction” fundraiser opened online at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The auction continues until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Those interested can view the painted postcards online by clicking here.

Fourth annual Bretzke

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

Postcard by artist Carl Bretzke

LPAPA’s 4th Annual LPAPA Strong Painted Postcard Art Auction is a unique online silent auction featuring original painted 5” x 7” painted postcard art. This annual fundraiser is your opportunity to help them raise funds to “show the love” in support of nonprofit LPAPA and its artists. More than 150 LPAPA artists are contributing painted postcards for this year’s auction. Auction participants have the opportunity to bid on one (or more) of the original 5” x 7” “LPAPA Strong” postcards that they fall in love with.

Fourth annual Lynch

Click on photo for a larger image

By artist Sherry Lynch

The Art Walk Gallery Show Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

This year, LPAPA will be exhibiting the postcards at the LPAPA Gallery, opening the last day of the online auction on Thursday, Feb. 2 (the gallery opens at 11 a.m., with extended hours for First Thursdays Art Walk to 9 p.m. and the auction will end at 8 p.m. The LPAPA Gallery is open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment, with extended hours to 9 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. 

Fourth annual Swimm

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Tom Swimm

All postcards have a starting bid of $50 with $10 bid increments. LPAPA is hoping participants will bid generously and help them raise funds to support LPAPA’s art programs and the artists. You will need to open a free www.32auctions.com account in order to place a bid. When bidding, you can choose to place an exact bid, or you can choose to place a proxy bid and let 32auctions bid for you.

 If you have questions or need assistance, call the LPAPA Gallery at 949.376.3635, or contact LPAPA’s Senior Executive Director Rosemary Swimm at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.584.9162; or LPAPA’s Executive Co-Director Bonnie Langner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 925.683.8374, or you can reach out to LPAPA President Toni Kellenberg by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949. 291.0882. 

 Follow hashtag #LPAPAstrong on social media.

 

