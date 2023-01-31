NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

Messy Church to share message of love during February 5 service

Messy Church welcomed the New Year with traditions from all over the world. One of the attendees at the January get together cleansed the building to replicate what occurs at the beginning of the year in Myanmar.

February brings the challenge to “love one another,” both friend and foe. Activities and stories will revolve around the universal nature of love. People of all ages are welcome to explore these timeless lessons on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

A meal is always served. A $5 donation per family is requested, but not required. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

