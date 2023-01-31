Laguna Life and People 013123

Share this story

Mayor Bob Whalen energized about 2023 as he begins his fifth term

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The last time Stu News featured an in-depth conversation with Mayor Bob Whalen, it was January 2017. A lot has happened since then. (Stu News caught up with him again earlier this month as he traveled with his wife Kirsten to visit family in Northern California.)

Whalen was elected to the Laguna Beach City Council in November 2012, and has served four terms as mayor, first in 2015, and again concurrently in 2019, 2020 and 2021. His current term runs until December 2024.

As he embarks on his fifth term as mayor, some priorities remain the same and – as would be expected – others are entirely new.

“Each term is different,” Whalen said. “It is driven by the issues the city faces. In 2020 and 2021, we were driven by the pandemic, which was unforeseen. Early in 2020, no one then suspected we’d have months and months of the pandemic. However, in retrospect, I’m very proud of how, as a city, we responded.”

Whalen referenced the OC Register report that Laguna Beach had one of the lowest cases of COVID per capita in the county, which he attributes to early and proactive response.

Unless one has a reliable crystal ball, looking ahead to what 2023 and 2024 hold remains a mystery.

“Each term brings new challenges – some are known and some we’re not aware of yet,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Bob Whalen begins his fifth term as mayor

Public safety and arts still top priorities

At the time the 2017 article was written, Whalen’s focus was on public safety and the arts, and little has changed in that regard. “Public safety is always our top priority,” he said. “In 2019, we were able to complete the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report. Thirty-six action items were recommended and carried out. Providing dollars for fire safety is always at the top of the list.”

Undergrounding utilities on Laguna Canyon Road continues to be a passion for Whalen.

“For 10 years, we’ve been working on undergrounding utilities and getting bike lanes, pedestrian pathways and road safety improvements,” Whalen said. “We made progress last year. We are still pushing it, but it is an uphill battle. Our recent $35M grant application to FEMA was rejected by CalOES because Southern California Edison would not commit to a specific cost-sharing dollar amount for the project, even though the city and Edison had agreed to match the grant by a shared percentage. We have another opportunity for grant submittal in December 2023, and we will be working with SCE and Senator David Min to hopefully get this to the finish line. Public safety is of utmost concern.

“Also in 2016, we increased the hotel bed tax by 2% to create a revenue stream to fund a number of public safety programs. It has generated $10-15 million and will continue to generate funds. Our most important asset is our people, and as one of our first actions this year, the City Council unanimously approved a new wage and benefit contract with our Police Department. At its core, the agreement is about supporting public safety, and offering the Police Officers and other employees in our Police Department a compensation package that reflects their level of dedication and commitment to this community. I’d like to thank our city negotiating team, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and the Police Employees Association for diligently working together toward an agreement that is strongly supported by our police employees and offers them the elevated compensation and quality of life enhancements they deserve.”

Home is where the art is

Whalen’s passion for the arts strikes very close to home. Kirsten is a long-time (14 years) Festival of Arts exhibitor and graduated from LCAD. “She loves the Festival and living in Laguna,” Whalen said. “She’s busy with art and enjoying time with our grandchildren.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Whalen’s home away from home

“The arts and its rich history, continue to be an important part of our culture and the city strongly supports our vibrant arts community,” Whalen said. “The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance is a membership organization of about 25 cultural arts organizations based and working within the city.”

The Arts Alliance publishes the quarterly City Cultural Calendar, supports collaboration and networking, and serves as an advocate for the arts and to ensure the inclusion of the arts in all city planning.

“The Arts Alliance is really a key part of our community,” Whalen said. “The acquisition of the property at 30516 S. Coast Highway (formerly St. Catherine of Siena School) is an opportunity to provide more opportunities for the arts programs and the focus is on how it will benefit the community. We’ll have three public open houses and public tours available in February and look forward to hearing from the community on use preferences during the coming months.”

And there is something new on the horizon for the council.

Click open story button to continue reading…

“The council plans to do something it has never done before,” said Whalen. “We are undertaking the task of compiling a master plan for all city facilities to determine how they can best be utilized and how to make them function best for the community. A recent council session regarding seismic evaluations on the four fire stations and city hall served as a trigger that we need to look at all of the facilities and make a master plan.”

Nonprofits

Whalen stays busy part time at nonprofits, with a focus on kids and the arts.

“Youth organizations are very close to my heart,” he said. “I have been on the board of Laguna Art Museum for seven years and am a past board member of the Boys & Girls Club and Laguna Beach Little League. I am very proud of the role that I played in setting up $1,000,000 matching grants from the city to honor the 100-year anniversaries of the Art Museum and the Laguna Playhouse.”

Click on photo for a larger image

City Council Chambers

On a broader scope, Whalen is also on the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) Board of Governors. In 25 years, OCCF and its donors have provided nearly a billion dollars in grants to nonprofits both within and beyond the county. They also serve as a clearing house for grants for local donors.

Decades of service

Although public service isn’t what brought the Whalen family to Laguna from Santa Ana in 1984 – it was the schools, the arts and the character of the town, which was of particular interest to Kirsten as an artist – it wasn’t long before Whalen was entrenched in the community. As he said in 2017, “There was no long-range vision to his involvement. You get involved in one thing and it leads to another.”

With three active kids, Whalen coached soccer, baseball and basketball at the Boys & Girls Club. “I loved youth sports,” he said. In addition to coaching, Whalen was president of Laguna Beach Little League. He also got involved in SchoolPower. “I was active in that for several years and served as president for a year,” he said.

However, it wasn’t SchoolPower or youth sports that really got him involved in Laguna civic life. Back in ‘95/’96 the school district was facing an extreme financial crisis. The state was thinking of putting the schools in receivership.

“The people on the school board knew I did a lot of public finance in my legal work (Whalen is a public finance attorney).” Whalen helped the board do a ‘relatively small transaction’ borrowing $200,000-250,000, so “the schools wouldn’t get taken over.”

Whalen’s background served him well. Born in Boston, Mass., Whalen graduated from Harvard College in 1975. He then attended law school and received his degree at the University of California, Berkeley. A member of the State Bar since 1978, he has been in private practice for many years at the firm of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth in Newport Beach where he practices as a public finance attorney, assisting public agencies in financing a wide variety of infrastructure projects.

In 1997, there was a vacancy on the school board because one of the board members moved away. Whalen was appointed to the position, then ran in 1998 and was re-elected. From his time on the school board, he is most proud of his role in promoting a local bond issue that the community supported with an 80% yes vote so that all four schools could be updated and renovated.

Click on photo for a larger image

Whalen contemplates the next two years

“It has been very fulfilling being in community service for 25 years and involved in local nonprofits,” he said. “I served nearly 10 years on the Laguna Beach Board of Education and four years on the City Planning Commission. I’m on the board of LAM, and I’ve been on the City Council for the last 10 years. It’s been hard work, but fulfilling. But I am not unique in my commitment to community. There are so many people in town who are involved with causes and organizations such as the Laguna Food Pantry and Friendship Shelter – to name a couple. The nonprofits are driven by local residents and volunteers who devote their time and talents to making our city a special place to live.”

Family is thriving

All three of the Whalen children, two sons and a daughter, graduated from Laguna Beach High School, and the Whalens are proud grandparents to four grandchildren – 7, 5, 3 1/2 and 2 years of age.

“During this visit up north, we’re going on a ski trip to Lake Tahoe,” Whalen said. “I love to get out on the slopes, and a couple of the grandchildren are old enough to learn. We have a favorite place to stay there.” One of his brothers now lives in Laguna Woods and Whalen loves to play golf with him. “I just love being outdoors – such as hiking in our open spaces. We’re so fortunate. My family is doing well and thriving. Our daughter lives in the L.A. area and she and her husband are both in the theater and he plays piano at Disneyland. Our two sons live up north – one is in the tech world and the other is in furniture design.”

A lasting imprint

There’s no doubt that Whalen has made a lasting imprint on every facet of civic life and the arts community he has involved himself in youth sports, education, the Boys & Girls Club and other nonprofits, the city’s Planning Commission – and in the arts, LAM and the Playhouse.

Yet, looking back over his years of service, there is one thing he admits he would have done differently. “In 2019, I tried to jump start the undergrounding of utilities on Laguna Canyon Road and other key evacuation routes to mitigate fire risk with a 1% sales tax measure, but it was too ambitious. I should have asked for half a cent or a fourth of a cent. We still may return to it at a smaller level. In my view, above ground utilities are still the greatest fire risk that we face in the city. Just this year, we have had two fires caused by above ground utilities, one up behind Emerald Bay and the other in South Laguna behind the Ranch.”

Even though Whalen may have one regret, there are many accomplishments to celebrate.