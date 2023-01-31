NewLeftHeader

January 31, 2023

LBCAC presents Broadway YOUR Way 013123

LBCAC presents Broadway YOUR Way, a musical tribute to a made-up composer on February 6

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Broadway YOUR Way on Monday, Feb. 6 from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Broadway YOUR Way Soiree, an improvised musical biography with John Ballinger, Mike McShane and Brian Lohmann, is a tribute to a great American composer who never existed. Two deep-cut fans of A Made-Up American Musical Catalog (played by Lohmann and McShane) improvise the songbook of a fictitious composer with anecdotes, scenes and songs all created on the spot. 

The music is entirely improvised and arranged spontaneously by multi-instrumentalist Ballinger. He also lobs curveballs at the hosts (a random owl hoot, a thunderstorm, a ring tone) that they have to somehow incorporate into the evening.

LBCAC presents Ballinger

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Multi-instrumentalist John Ballinger

Audience suggestions like a job, a knick-knack from grandma’s house, as well as improv stand-bys, such as song titles and music genres, will keep everybody involved in creating the show.

This celebration of creativity and show biz is loony and unpredictable – it’s improvised – but these veterans entertain while taking the audience on a wild ride through a night of seat-of-your-pants songwriting. 

McShane was in the original cast of Whose Line is it Anyway UK and was in the films Office Space, Richie Rich and Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves. He was a series regular in the sitcom, Brotherly Love and was memorable as FDR in Seinfeld. Stage credits include Broadway with Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick and West End shows in London, including Little Shop of Horrors and Assassins

LBCAC presents Lohmann

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Singer songwriter Brian Lohmann

Singer songwriter, Lohmann, has performed at the Laguna Playhouse in Two’s a Crowd, and Tickled Pink, with Rita Rudner. Other theater credits include The Old Globe San Diego, A.C.T., Off-Broadway and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Film work includes, Jack, and He Was a Quiet Man. He sang in the Bay Area for decades as Johnny Lonely, an act that grew out of his work with the seminal comedy troupe, Faultline, which also featured McShane. He recorded and toured with John Wesley Harding and was a part of the vocal jazz sextet, Acapella Gold, who recorded with Tee Carson and hosted the Feather River Jazz Festival, (ala Lambert Hendricks and Ross at Newport). His songs were featured in the Indie film, Thanks, with Rita Rudner and Edi Patterson.

LBCAC presents McShane

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of unitedagents.com

Television, movie and stage actor Mike McShane 

Ballinger was the guitarist on the Dancing With the Stars national tour, toured with Rufus Wainwright, and composed and performed with O-Lan Jones and Overtone Industries. He has also worked with Van Dyke Parks, Ann Wilson, Grace Jones, Billy Zane, Pato Baton, Tracy Bonham and composed songs for the film Life Support by Larry Clarke. He played multiple instruments on the soundtrack for Flag Day, a film by Sean Penn. He is currently the composer and musical director for the comedy podcast, Live From The Lounge, with Keythe Farley.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

