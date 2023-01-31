NewLeftHeader

clear sky

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

Boys & Girls Club addresses mental health 013123

Share this story

Boys & Girls Club addresses mental health in teenagers with grand re-opening of the Teen Loft and WellSpace at Canyon Branch

What the world needs now is more opportunities for teens to learn how to pause, take a breath, make positive choices, self-regulate, and live in healthy relationships surrounded by caring adults and enriching experiences. As an organization, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s reason for being is to provide kids with a safe place to build resilience and thrive.

Boys & Girls Club ribbon cutting

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Ribbon cutting at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch celebrates the grand re-opening of the Loft and WellSpace on January 26

Even before the pandemic, Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) had one of the highest rates of underage drug and alcohol use, depression and anxiety in Orange County. On top of that, teens in general are experiencing an epidemic of loneliness. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s commitment to providing kids with the healthy physical and mental tools for success are especially impactful during the middle school years because youngsters’ brain development is going through a growth spurt much like a 2-year-old.

Teens are making decisions that can have lifelong ramifications. For instance, those who drink alcohol in middle school are exponentially more likely to have addiction problems as an adult. This is only part of the reason the OCDE (Orange County Department of Education) and CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) have been partnering with Design with Purpose, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to create WellSpaces throughout Orange County.

Boys & Girls Club WellSpace

Click on photo for a larger image

The Loft and WellSpace currently serves 20-30 teens daily with the capacity for growth

With generous support from the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach community and Deana Duffek of Design with Purpose, the Loft and WellSpace has been transformed into an inviting and healing oasis where the club’s teenage members can connect to support and obtain resources and information on a variety of physical and mental health topics that promote whole-person wellness. Currently this space serves 20-30 teens daily with the capacity and expectations for growth.

As the saying goes, “we suffer in isolation and heal in community.” Here, at the WellSpace, they are building resilience through community. 

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.