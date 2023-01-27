NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

BREAKING NEWS 012823

BREAKING NEWS:

Pedestrian dies in traffic collision after being struck by a vehicle

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway.

Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed a witness called 911 after seeing a male lying in the roadway, outside of the crosswalk. The LBPD Traffic Bureau responded on scene and the cause of the collision is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The deceased male has not been identified. 

At 4:52 a.m., both lanes of Coast Highway were closed between Cleo and St. Ann’s streets. At 5:59 a.m., the closures were extended to Thalia and Legion streets. At 8:37 a.m., all lanes on Coast Highway were reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

 

