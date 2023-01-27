NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Missing woman found deceased after apparent drowning

Courtesy of OCSD

Grace Justine Shen

Grace Justine Shen was reported missing by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at approximately 7:40 p.m. According to the OCSD, the reporting party told authorities that they discovered Shen and her vehicle missing, while leaving her cell phone and purse behind at her residence.

On January 19, Shen’s vehicle was located in Laguna Beach at Laguna Avenue and PCH. It was believed that Shen exited her vehicle and walked northbound on PCH at 2:33 a.m. to a destination unknown.

That all changed earlier this week when Shen’s body was found deceased from an apparent drowning in the ocean near the border of Dana Point and San Clemente. The OCSD says no foul play is suspected.

Shen was 70.

 

