NewLeftHeader

clear sky

52.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Fair Game 012723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

City leaders commit tomorrow’s Saturday to working to build a better Laguna Beach with their Annual Planning Workshop

TJ headshot AugThe Annual Planning Workshop for the City of Laguna Beach takes place tomorrow from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Susi Q Community Center, Multipurpose Room.

If you have something to say, get there early. Beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m. will be public comments for 30 minutes ONLY. Then, at 9 a.m. they’ll roll into the day’s agenda that will begin with a welcome by Mayor Bob Whalen and an overview of the day by City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

Then the real work begins. The first half of the day has a workshop focusing on the city’s Mission, Vision and Values.

Next, following lunch break will be an afternoon session looking five years out financially, considering multiple circumstances, from good times to trying times. 

Then there will be a review of City Council Priorities, offering a Q&A for those in attendance.

Following the last break of the day, they’ll resume and formalize the 2023 Strategic Direction, including other City Council Priorities for 2023 and a City Facilities Master Plan.

It should be a great way for interested residents to get involved, have their voices heard, and to actively interact with the new City Councilmembers and City staff.

No RSVP is required and there is no cost…just an interest in listening and/or participating.

• • •

Selanne Steak Tavern, the landmark historic home owned by legendary former Anaheim Ducks hockey player Teemu Selanne and local Orange County businessman Kevin Pratt, has selected pastry professional Theresa Ebilane as their new executive pastry chef.

And judging by her credentials, expect good things!

Previously, Ebilane served as the assistant pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, and while working there, she was also assigned to a taskforce to assist with The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman’s Cayman Cookout and also assisted at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. She’s also done stints with the Boulevard in San Francisco and worked under James Beard award winner Emily Luchetti at Waterbar and Farallon, both also in San Francisco.

At Selanne Steak Tavern, where all confections are made in-house, her creations will be developed to complement the gourmet steak, poultry, seafood and sides created by Executive Chef Vince Terusa and his team. 

Ebilane’s goal is to “highlight the bounty of seasonal Southern California ingredients as seen with her current winter citrus-influenced offerings of Meyer Lemon Crème Brûlée and Creamsicle with blood orange sorbet. She also enjoys chocolate artistry as well as creating whimsical, fun cakes and cookies that are contemporary but at the same time evoke comfort and nostalgia like her s’mores with warm chocolate pudding cake, graham crunch, caramel and toasted marshmallow ice cream.”

“Theresa is a seasoned culinarian who is always energetically pushing herself to create and execute delightful desserts that showcase layers of flavors and textures,” said Terusa. “We are pleased to have her add her special touches to the restaurant’s fine dining and hospitality experience.”

Selanne Steak Tavern is located at 1464 South Coast Highway. 

B-t-w, I’ve gained five pounds just writing about her wonderful creations.

• • •

Share the Art of Romance, this summer’s Pageant of the Masters, has tickets on sale this week for the July 7 through September 1 run. Performances are nightly.

You can go to www.pageanttickets.com/ or call 800.487.3378. Use promo code VDAY23 to save 20% off your tickets. The offer expires February 14.

• • •

STAGED…it’s written by Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner, directed by Bergman and starring Rudner…are you with me? This Sunday is their world premiere of STAGED at the Laguna Playhouse.

Here’s the premise: Think about Taylor and Burton, Olivier and Leigh, or, perhaps in today’s world, Depp and Heard. Or as they might say in Hollywood, if a marriage lasts longer than it takes for milk to spoil, then it’s considered a success.

In STAGED, “after an acrimonious divorce, can a famous, high-maintenance acting couple work together again 20 years later? Rudner stars as the revered actress Fenella Fennington, along with Mike McShane, of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring as her ex-husband Jarvis Haverly.” 

It’s the delightful world comedy premiere of STAGED, which is the fourth new play that Bergman and Rudner have brought to the Laguna Playhouse. Their last Playhouse production, Two’s A Crowd, transferred to New York and enjoyed a successful run Off-Broadway.

STAGED runs Sunday through February 12. For tickets, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.