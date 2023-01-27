Safety, environmental and community issues prompt 012723

Safety, environmental and community issues prompt robust and varied council discussions

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council members discussed a wide range of items during a lengthy and interesting meeting this week, covering new and old topics that impact multiple neighborhoods, tackle resident quality of life and safety concerns, and address environmental and social issues.

At the Tuesday (Jan. 24) meeting, notable items were both on the agenda during regular business and pulled from the consent calendar for discussion, including: Traffic calming measures for Temple Hills and Bluebird Canyon drives; accepting a donation to fund artwork for a pride lifeguard tower at West Street Beach; declaring the city-owned former Ti Amo restaurant site as surplus property; proposed modifications to the Village Entrance Landscape Plan; a contract with a consultant to develop a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan; and an ordinance prohibiting the sale, public use and distribution of certain balloons.

Councilmembers also discussed an interim use plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena School campus (see separate story in today’s Stu News Laguna for more details).

Up first during regular business, and the most discussed item of the night other than the St. Catherine’s interim use plan, council considered recommendations from the PTC Committee. The most contentious item of the bunch – and the reason why the item was even on the regular agenda instead of the consent calendar – was a proposal for traffic calming measures on Bluebird Canyon Drive.

Ultimately, the council unanimously agreed to install a speed table between 848 and 852 Bluebird Canyon Drive and come back in a year for review. They also directed staff to study the feasibility of a possible sidewalk.

Most speakers agreed that drivers dangerously speed along the road.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf lived in the neighborhood for a long time and often walked that stretch of Bluebird Canyon.

“Speed aside, it’s a dangerous place for people to walk,” she said, noting that there’s no sidewalk and a lot of cars parked on the street, forcing pedestrians onto the road. “When you’re walking there, you have to really pay attention because you’ve got to look behind you all the time. Even when people aren’t speeding, it’s not a safe place to walk and it’s not a safe place for kids to walk – at all.”

A speed table is essentially a longer version of a speed hump. Speed humps are lower, longer, and gentler than speed bumps, which are often used in parking lots.

Speed tables have flat tops and, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, can be used in emergency response routes. Much of the local opposition to a speed table, hump or bump on Bluebird Canyon in the past has been the concern that it would slow down fire trucks. Although there could still be a delay of approximately seven to 15 seconds for fire engines because it sits on a grade in this particular location, according to Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King.

As an example of a speed table, Public Works Director Mark McAvoy pointed to what’s currently installed on Temple Hills Drive.

It has the same effect as a speed hump, which is more gradual and less likely to damage vehicles (compared to a speed bump), McAvoy said. Signage indicating the speed limit and upcoming speed table are also typically installed.

“That would be this location’s design,” he said.

Speed tables also commonly connect sidewalks as a raised crosswalk, he added. Following up on council questions, McAvoy confirmed that a sidewalk would be challenging to install, but possible. It would likely require a lot of private improvements and they would lose some of the on-street parking, he added.

It is feasible, but there would be some trade-offs, McAvoy said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A map of the location for the recently approved speed table on Bluebird Canyon Drive

Councilmembers also voted 5-0 to direct staff to return with a speed study update in July for Temple Hills Drive and install a parking restriction on Brooks Street, but the Bluebird Canyon item was the hot topic.

For more than a decade, the idea of slowing drivers down, more enforcement, traffic calming measures and/or a speed hump or bump on Bluebird Canyon Drive has been raised and considered several times.

Recently, on March 1, 2022, Councilmember George Weiss brought the idea to the council on behalf of residents after the PTC denied a request for a speed hump in 2019 and the original requestor had to wait two years before requesting it again. Resident Keith Lee wrote in his 2019 request that his neighbor had been struck, his own vehicle was totaled and he has daily concern for the safety of pedestrians.

Other traffic calming measures were implemented in 2020, but residents commented that they didn’t work.

At the March meeting, council kicked the item back to the PTC for reconsideration. At the time, some councilmembers said they weren’t supporting or opposing the idea, but that it should go through the appropriate process.

On March 24, the PTC once again denied the request.

At their September 22 meeting, the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee discussed improving enforcement citywide and how to slow drivers down on the two popular residential streets. Committee members agreed to move forward with the item, notice the community and place it under new business at their next meeting.

In a series of split votes and a reconsideration and then dialed-back follow-up votes on October 27, the committee approved several traffic calming measures, but stopped short of recommending speed tables, humps, or bumps.

After conducting speed surveys, staff proposed additional traffic calming measures, including narrowing lane widths and painting wider striping lines.

For Bluebird Canyon, the PTC voted 4-2 for the calming measures as proposed, except for the striping.

Committee members also wanted “heightened traffic enforcement” to get people to slow people down. After some discussion, the request for increased enforcement with use of the mobile police radars was included in the ultimately approved motion.

For Temple Hills, following a series of separate motions, the committee ultimately voted 4-2 for just the striping and enforcement.

Installing speed humps was on the table as an alternative for both locations, but ultimately not included in either of the PTC’s recommendation for approval.

This week, Laguna Beach Police Department Sgt. William Downing noted that the LBPD Neighborhood Enhancement Team has increased enforcement and have actively been patrolling the area for the last two months. The data does not show a significant number of people speeding, he said. They’ve written some citations (mostly stop sign offenses), but nothing regarding speed, he added.

Although most public speakers shared stories that indicated otherwise.

Other studies have shown a speeding problem, resident Jack Robbins and other local residents pointed out.

“I cannot stress enough how dangerous this speeding is to children in particular given there is a park right there,” he said. “It is only a matter of time before a child is hit by a speeding car.”

It’s obvious a speed hump should be installed, added resident Chris Bledsoe, and parents in the area likely wouldn’t be surprised if an accident were to happen.

“Hindsight is 20/20, and foresight saves lives,” he said.

It’s dangerous and a speed hump shouldn’t be controversial when the safety of local kids and residents is concerned, several speakers agreed.

There are so many speeding cars on the road that the only option is a physical impediment to slow drivers down, Robbins said.

Pedestrians are in fear of cars and have been for many years, neighbors noted. The current “suggestive” efforts haven’t slowed drivers down and residents have been “pleading” for more enforcement.

Councilmember George Weiss, who also lives in the area, knows there’s speeding along Bluebird Canyon.

“There’s got to be a lot of truth in what these residents have said…they wouldn’t be coming to us if they didn’t feel unsafe,” Weiss said. “We’ve got to give credit to what they feel and what they see.”

Nobody really likes speed humps, he noted, but they are the least intrusive solution to the problem. There are a lot of pedestrians on the street, he added, and protecting the safety of the public is their job as councilmembers. Adding a speed hump could mean the difference between life and death, Weiss said.

Kempf also acknowledged that a seven to 15 second delay when trying to evacuate can be a lot, and while she doesn’t like impediments to evacuation routes, people will hurry over it during an emergency.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy Craig Cooley/Laguna Beach Pride 365

An earlier rendering of the proposed rainbow-colored lifeguard tower

Another noteworthy item that was pulled from the consent calendar on Tuesday is the acceptance of a donation to fund artwork for a pride lifeguard tower at Camel Point Beach (West Street Beach).

Council unanimously approved the recommended placement of the pride artwork on the lifeguard tower; accepted the donation from Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield to fund the artwork; approved a plaque acknowledging the donors; authorized the mayor to send a letter of appreciation for the donation and appropriated $10,000 with a matching increase in revenues to modify the lifeguard tower.

Craig Cooley, president of Laguna Beach Pride 365, first proposed a “rainbow tower of pride” to council on August 2 during public comments on non-agenda items. Cooley suggested the tower on West Street Beach, often considered the “gay beach” in town. He also floated the idea by the county, which operated the beach at the time. City officials said at the August meeting that they were reaching out to the county on the project.

The idea was mentioned again when the city was working on taking over ownership of the South Laguna beaches in a $22 million deal with the county, which the OC Board of Supervisors later approved.

Six lifeguard towers are included in the approved budget for the city’s deployment on South Laguna beaches.

This is one of the benefits of taking control over the previously county-owned beaches, noted City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

“Now we can do it, since it’s ours,” she said.

Chief of Marine Safety Kevin Snow confirmed the transfer process is on track and they are on target to meet their deadline. A full report regarding taking over the beaches is slated to be presented to the council on February 21.

Although there was no rendering of suggested artwork included in the staff report for the item, when the idea was raised previously a mockup of the tower showed large horizontal stripes in the colors of the rainbow.

On Tuesday, Cooley thanked the council, and Kempf in particular for taking the project under her wing.

“The support of the City Council for this pride recognition, it speaks loudly to all the hate that is out there and diversity being a good thing,” Cooley said. “Embracing diversity is a way to counter the hate.”

Earlier in the meeting, also on the consent calendar, council unanimously approved a resolution declaring the city-owned property at 31729 and 31735 Coast Highway (also known as 31727 Coast Highway), the former Ti Amo restaurant, as surplus property and “not necessary for the city’s use.”

The item was originally scheduled for the January 10 meeting, but was removed from the agenda.

On Tuesday, the action also authorized the city manager to comply with the procedures under the Surplus Land Act, which requires agencies to first declare a property surplus land and offer such surplus land to various entities, including housing sponsors and other public agencies for the development of affordable housing, parks, or open space before the agency can privately negotiate any disposition or dispose of the land.

The property was originally purchased in 2021 for civic uses, including a potential future fire station in South Laguna.

The city closed escrow on January 4 for a property at 31796 Coast Highway, which is considered a superior site for a replacement fire station. After more than a year of contentious split votes on the Ti Amo site and applying the potential pressure of eminent domain on the owner of the 31796 Coast Highway property, there was a consensus of support for the new location.

Former Councilmember Toni Iseman had previously requestedon June 7 that the council agendize a future item to consider selling the former Ti Amo property.

While there was no official vote or action at the June meeting, there was general consensus on the dais to obtain an appraisal at the appropriate time in the future when the city might be in the position to sell the property.

In 2021, in a split 3-2 vote on June 15, council authorized an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of 31727 Coast Highway and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate. Councilmembers Iseman and Weiss dissented.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on August 4, 2021, to approve city staff’s recommended general plan consistency determination for 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway. Commissioners and staff emphasized at the time that they were only affirming GP consistency for possible future public benefit use, and not a specific use (such as a fire station).

The city later offered $2.7 million and entered into escrow to acquire the property.

In a split vote on August 24, council took the next step toward acquiring the Ti Amo property in South Laguna for future civic uses. At that time, councilmembers again voted 3-2 to certify the initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the acquisition of the parcels; and directed staff to complete any steps necessary to close escrow on the subject property. Councilmembers Iseman and Weiss dissented.

Although many of the comments during each previous discussion revolved around using the property as the future site for the fire station, that was not the issue at hand, then-Mayor Bob Whalen pointed out during the August council meeting.

It was clearly stated that the purpose for the discussion and vote was to consider the IS/MND and if the property is suitable for acquisition for public purpose, “not necessarily a fire station, but possibly a fire station.”

The Planning Commission later considered making a parking lotout of it and couldn’t figure out the ingress and egress.

During public comments during this week’s meeting, several speakers urged the city to hold off on discarding the property and instead focus on working with affordable housing developers.

Declaring it surplus simply means the city does not need it for civic purposes, Dupuis explained. In the process of declaring the site as surplus property, the city will notify affordable housing developers in the area, Dupuis noted. The list identifies more than 50 groups, including the Jamboree Housing Corporation, which was mentioned in a few of the public comments.

The process will play out over the next six months, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi said.

“We’ll see if there’s an affordable housing developer who comes to the table,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council delayed proposed landscape changes to the Village Entrance

Also pulled from the consent calendar on Tuesday was the proposed modifications to the Village Entrance Landscape Plan.

Ultimately, council unanimously decided to table the item until staff can meet with members of the public, namely local landscape architects Ann Christoph and Ruben Flores, for additional input on the project.

They would like to talk about some concerns and possible options, Christoph explained during public comment on the item. There are some trees that could be saved and other places where trees could be added, she said, and elsewhere in the plan trees are missing.

They want to help city staff come up with the best possible solution, she noted.

There’s no urgency with the project, Whalen noted, so he supported deferring it until a later date.

Design review to construct improvements within the city-owned property for the Village Entrance project was approved in late 2017 by the Planning Commission. In early 2018, council approved the project, which included the planting of 118 new public trees as part of the landscape plan.

Whalen previously expressed concerns about the conditions of some of the trees that were planted during a meeting on May 24 last year. Public works conducted a comprehensive review of all trees planted and is now proposing some modifications. The suggested changes include removal of two trees that will not be replaced, the removal of eight oak trees to be replaced with redbud trees and the permanent relocation of three trees.

“Although the current landscape plan contains a diverse palette of California native tree species, several of the trees will either outgrow their planting space or will create a conflict with other nearby trees as they mature. The proposed plan modifications will allow staff to optimize the placement and selection of the tree species within the Village Entrance to facilitate overall healthy and fully formed crown architecture,” the staff report explains.

Also on Tuesday, Weiss pulled the consultant services agreement with PlaceWorks, Inc., for $426,000, to develop a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan from the consent calendar.

The item was ultimately unanimously approved by the council.

Developing the CAA Plan is a priority previously set by the council. In August, they adopted a resolution that set a target goal for the city to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 or earlier. The plan aims to guide the city on implementing measurable actions to meet Laguna Beach’s goals and established adaptation strategies to build resilience to current and future climate threats.

Weiss thanked the city staff and advising committees for going through the process and whittling down the consultants. They are excited about this firm and its unique capabilities to serve the city and write a creative plan, he said.

There was some discussion about the contract’s high dollar amount and the scope of work, which includes four phases and more than a dozen tasks. It’s a complex project that utilizes a team of 25 consultants (with experts in climate and wildfire resiliency, transportation and traffic and public outreach) and approximately 2,400 hours of work to develop the CAAP, said Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond.

From kickoff, the project will take approximately 18 months to complete, Frimond confirmed.

Rounaghi hoped they could implement some of the items sooner in order to get the ball rolling. It’s an important task and they need to look at it holistically with other projects, like undergrounding utilities, he added.

Kempf agreed, noting that the impact from climate change is already being felt.

They’ve heard similar comments from the community and committee members, Frimond said, they like the idea and don’t want to wait to take action.

A handful of residents spoke during public comment and almost all supported moving forward with the contract and developing the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

During regular business at Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale, public use and distribution of all balloons, which was modified from the original staff recommended ordinance that restricted only certain types of balloons.

Following council direction, the ordinance was also updated to become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The new ordinance states that no person shall use any balloon at any city facility or city-sponsored event, or any event held in a public area. No person, including, but not limited to, a balloon wholesaler, retailer, or third-party vendor, shall use, sell, or distribute any balloon within the city. It also prohibits people from intentionally releasing or organizing the releasing of balloons.

Staff clarified that the ordinance does not apply to balloons being used on private property.

At the June 21 council meeting, during councilmember requests, Whalen and Weiss requested the council consider an ordinance to prohibit the sale and use of lighter than air balloons within the city.

Read a more in-depth story on the new balloon ordinance in Stu News Laguna on Tuesday.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.