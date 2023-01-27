NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s monthly meeting 012723

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s monthly meeting and speaker series, special plant and planter sale on February 10

From baskets bursting with bright spring blooms, romantic heart-shaped containers planted with blushing pansies to sleek modern creations, unique container gardens will be auctioned to the public at the annual Plant & Planter Sale, on Friday, Feb. 10 in Downtown Laguna Beach.

In lieu of the regular speaker series presented monthly by the Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC), in February the public is invited to mingle with garden club members, get garden questions answered by certified Master Gardeners and bid on beautiful and imaginative arrangements donated by club members.

Laguna Beach Garden Club container garden

Photos courtesy of LBGC

A container garden makes a distinctive Valentine gift

In addition to more than 50 container gardens, plants, crafts and a boutique of vintage garden objects and books will be for sale in the courtyard outside the Laguna Presbyterian Church Tankersley Hall. This is an opportunity to buy a distinctive Valentine gift for your special someone and beat the Valentine’s Day rush.

If you’re feeling lucky, enter the raffle to win one of many prizes donated by artists and local vendors. The public is welcome to this special annual Garden Club event.

Laguna Beach Garden Club plant sale

A variety of plants will be for sale in the courtyard 

Join this program with social time and refreshments taking place from 9:30-10 a.m. and the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

