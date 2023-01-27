NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to hold program series 012723

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to hold program series, sponsored by We All Matter

On Fridays, Feb. 3, 10 and 24 from 6-8 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding a series of programs sponsored by the non-profit organization, We All Matter. According to the non-profit, the series is focused on: “Building equity in the community by acknowledging history, customs, artwork and values of other ethnic groups. We seek to build bridges and not walls. We seek to eradicate any stereotypes and biases.”

MLK Jr. statue is located in the Martin Luther King Memorial Gardens, Washington, D.C.

According to Rebecca Lindsey of We All Matter, “Let’s talk more about how systemic oppression shows up. We’ll discover how resistance moves around in our environment [through] spoken words, actions and body language.

“At the February 3 free event, you’ll hear what happens when you stand up for others. On February 10, another free event, we’ll talk about strategies useful for changing the trajectory of our communities and society.

“On February 24, a $22.85 donation event, there will be an opportunity to plan steps for continuing the celebration of diverse ethnicities in our community.”

All events will be held in the Guild Hall at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, under the leadership of Pastor Lester Makenzie. It is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.stmaryslagunabeach.org.

 

