 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Laguna Community Concert Band celebrates 23rd season 012723

Laguna Community Concert Band celebrates 23rd season with “Songs from the Heart” at the Artists Theater

The Laguna Community Concert Band opens its 23rd season at the Artists Theater on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. with a mix of vocal and instrumental music, “Songs from the Heart,” that tugs at our very heartstrings.

Lush orchestrations and thrilling vocals transport us to other times and places. “Moonriver,” sung by Laguna Beach baritone Gary Greene returns us to the ‘60s and Breakfast at Tiffanys. Lyric soprano Candice Carvalho’s “When I Fall in Love,” reminds us of the ‘90s and Sleepless in Seattle. Emcee and principal vocalist Lisa Morrice riffs on George Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” harking back to the ‘40s and the magic of Fred Astaire.

Laguna Community Concert Band Carvalho

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band

Candice Carvalho

The concert band plays the hauntingly beautiful “Bring Him Home,” from Les Miserables, as well as lilting pieces from England and Ireland, and “God’s Country,” a majestic work that takes listeners on a journey of picturesque landscapes – from beautiful mountain ranges to breathtaking waterfalls.

As with all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. “As a group, we continue to evolve and enlarge our repertoire,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “Especially now, many musicals and concerts remain financially out of reach for so many. These free performances bring the joy of live music to everyone in the community.”

The Artists Theater is located at Laguna Beach High School at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. No ticket is necessary to attend the band’s free concerts. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, go to www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

