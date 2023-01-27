The Big One: The life and legacy of Laguna artist Robert Young
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
Longtime locals might remember the fierce winter storm that struck Laguna in 1978. That February, 25 eucalyptus trees came down in the canyon, flattening cars and smashing roofs. By then, Laguna Beach artist Robert Young (1936 – 2012) was seven years into his biggest project – a 15’ x 9.6’ acrylic and mixed media painting on stretched canvas that came to be known as The Big One.
Robert Young’s acrylic and mixed media painting “The Big One” (1971-1978) is currently on display at the Laguna Art Museum through February 12
While the trees destroyed Young’s home and property, they spared The Big One. The story of how that happened, where The Big One went next, and Young’s enduring legacy was, in part, the subject of a talk last Saturday at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Young’s wife and daughter, alongside longtime friend and colleague Eric Johnson, gathered at the museum to share anecdotes and memories. Charlotte (daughter) shared her magical upbringing and what it was like for a millennial to be raised by an artist from the Silent Generation. Deborah (wife) told several stories about their 35-year relationship and how it all began. Johnson talked about Young’s unique approach to art, his process and how it influenced Johnson’s own work.
What follows are a few excerpts from their discussion that highlight the impact this artist had on our town, the kind of man he was and what he left behind.
(L-R) Eric Johnson, Charlotte Young and Deborah Young gathered Saturday, Jan. 21 at LAM to discuss the life and legacy of Robert Young and his painting, “The Big One”
The Big One
The Big One began in 1971 when Young transported his passion for the ocean onto dry land. Too big to paint inside, Young constructed a scaffolding out of telephone poles to support the massive canvas.
“Over the years, people would come to the house and ask, ‘How are you doing on the big one?’ It kept that name,” said Deborah. “It felt right, because Robert did everything in a big way, starting out with building that structure underneath it, which helped save our lives.”
Deborah Young standing with her late husband’s magnum opus, “The Big One”
Young wrote about The Big One and his process before his death. “I stretched the canvas in the spring of 1969 with a broken hand,” he wrote. “Since then, I have re-stretched it only once. It is a work in progress – a reflection on diving experiences, a study in color, a use of multiple techniques, a series of concepts, an attempt at a sense of wholeness.”
Young began by using washes to cover the surface. He traveled to Hawaii to explore the coral reefs of Molokai. After returning, he started recreating his experiences, relying on small forms of coral and photos he took while diving. “The metamorphoses I have gone through since then are many, and the painting keeps growing,” he wrote. “The canvas has been painted completely six times, some areas as many as 25 times. Various people say I’m overworking it. My feeling is, I’m just coming to terms with it.”
Attendees at LAM’s talk look on at “The Big One”
Strange things began happening as Young worked it over. “I felt the light rays from the sun were not totally refracting against the surface color. I was getting a degree of light-absorption below the surface,” Young wrote. “I had over 50 fish swimming around in there. They kept changing and reappearing. All my light sources began to channel themselves toward the center of the painting and light started to emerge from within.”
Young said some fish became composites, changing expression and character. “The painting was in one way coming closer to the viewer, and in another perspective was opening out to a larger vista,” he wrote. “The early nautilus vortex was getting stronger, and the large elliptical circle was becoming more defined.”
It took years for Young to settle on a direction for the painting. As he discovered new techniques, he incorporated them into the work. “My approach, using dots and overlays, was slow and painful,” he wrote. “But buildup of brush work would eventually give me a more symphonic color range and achieve the feeling of a coral environment. When completed, The Big One will have over two million dots.”
Close-up image from Robert Young’s “The Big One,” 1971-1978
“He finally found a metaphorical reef in his backyard, one small dot of color at a time,” wrote fellow artist and friend Dion Wright in 2012, following Young’s death.
The Big One found an apropos home at SeaWorld, originally in a restaurant on the premises. Eventually that building became the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. After Young’s death in 2012, Deborah decided to bring The Big One home. It was on display at the Festival of Arts grounds in 2013 and is currently being shown at LAM through February 12.
Deborah shared a quote from Laguna artist Pat Sparkuhl about The Big One and Young’s work. “He loved to see The Big One remain in Laguna,” Sparkuhl wrote. “Robert’s approach to doing work that will test your endurance is focused on the fundamental aspect of his philosophy on earth – to bring out the truth of his relationship with the ocean. It’s a monumental painting. It’s [part of his] soul.”
The artist as husband and father
Imagine being raised by a man like Young. His home may have felt a little like living inside one of his paintings, full of movement and color, organic and constantly changing. “People liked to call [our house] the ‘Shire’ like we were living in the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings,” Charlotte said. “There was no concrete in the canyon, but there were rolling gardens everywhere. It was a very sweet place to grow up.”
Robert Young’s daughter, Charlotte, talked about her unique childhood being raised by an older father and quintessential artist
For a kid, the chaos may have felt exhilarating. But for a wife, it sometimes required a little extra patience. Photos of Young’s studio (a.k.a. their living room) resembled an undersea adventure, the floors and walls splashed with color and every surface covered with objects and textures. “Every woman’s dream,” Deborah laughed. Their bathtub was shaped like an abalone shell, which Deborah’s friend affectionately termed, “Debbie on the Half Shell.”
Deborah and Charlotte Young talk about Robert and his life’s work at LAM
As the stay-at-home parent while Deborah worked fulltime, Young had plenty of time to instill his love of jazz in his daughter. “My dad was a jazz-head,” Charlotte said. “His artistic techniques paralleled the principles of jazz – improv, motif exploration, riffing on things. The music really influenced him. I remember watching him paint while jazz was playing. He was always refocusing on his next move. He would take a step back [and lean on that telephone pole that ran through our living room], as if trying to catch the rhythm again.”
Spheres of influence – Johnson on Young’s process
Young made an impact on several artists in and around Laguna Beach in his four decades of working here, including local icon Robert Wyland. “I met Wyland when he was a young man,” Johnson said. “He wanted to be an artist, so I took him to several studios, including Bob’s. Bob, as you know, painted exclusively underwater ocean scenes. In no time at all this young lad started painting underwater scenes. I’m not sure if Wyland ever gave Bob any acknowledgment, but I am here to tell you there is a direct connection.”
Young had a significant influence on Johnson, as well. “I would go to his house in the canyon with a six pack of beer, and he would teach me the essential things about painting while he worked. At the time, I was full of promise but had no direction. I took to Bob immediately as a mentor and what I learned was pure dedication. Robert was the consummate driven artist. I would sit for hours while he worked, and he would explain to me why he was doing what he was doing. Bob’s process was extremely laborious, but it gave him an intellectual and visceral attachment to his work.”
Johnson recalled how Young would sketch drawings of fish or coral, cutting them out and placing them in different spots on the paintings to ensure the correct composition, and how he mixed each color with careful precision on paper plates that were scattered around his office.
Friend and fellow artist Eric Johnson spoke about Robert Young’s influence on the Laguna art’s community and Johnson’s own development as an artist
A lasting legacy
In addition to his dedicated work as a painter, Young was also a founding father of the Sawdust Festival in 1968. He began by exhibiting in the Festival of Arts in 1959 but craved a more bohemian atmosphere, which Deborah described as “Baroque craziness” in those infant years. “Robert turned his creative sights toward the Sawdust Festival and helped launch it off,” she said. “He became the first grounds manager, which played a role in shaping the show’s direction and its creative and carefree ambience.”
“The first season in the canyon, Young was responsible for the shape and direction of the show,” Deborah quoted from Elizabeth Rose. “While others tried to organize it into a pattern, Young un-organized it. He wanted an informal, unstructured effect. So admirably did he succeed in this aim that a visitor told him, ‘I go to conventions a lot and conventions always have signs telling you where to go, ordering and directing, but here I can just breeze along and I don’t know where I am.’”
“I think his intent was to get people lost so they’d have a couple of beers and start buying art,” Deborah said.
Deborah also shared some of fellow artist and friend Dion Wright’s memories. “Robert’s cheerleading, over-the-top enthusiasm was undeterred by the…Sawdust Festival’s lack of cash – a chronic condition in our young lives. Bob scraped together a hundred bucks by shaking down exhibitors and went off to Santa Ana…to purchase the entire unlikely contents of a junkyard [like something] out of a Ray Bradbury story. I believe he even got them to deliver,” Wright once wrote. “The trucks showed up and unloaded a three-story sectional aircraft crane and winch, an ancient Ferrier’s wagon, the hulk of a fire engine and sundry other oddities. Robert informed the exhibitors these were to be their booths, supplemented by display units with three plywood walls set like spokes on a hub.”
As Wright said after Young’s death, the first time Robert immersed himself in the ocean back in the 1940s, “in an aesthetic sense, he never came up again.”
“The sea helps to establish one’s perspective and reverence for life,” Young once wrote. That reverence and perspective is one of the many gifts Young left behind.
Attendees listen to LAM’s panel discussion on Robert Young’s “The Big One” on Saturday, Jan. 21
The Big One is on display at LAM through February 12. For more information, museum hours and tickets, visit their website by clicking here.
The Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.
