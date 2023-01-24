NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

School Notes 012423

School Notes

Braselle named to Dean’s List at the University of Iowa

Clay Braselle of Laguna Beach was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. Braselle is a fourth-year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.

Dean’s List status was earned by 714 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second-year students, only 1,559 third-year students and only 2,045 fourth-year students.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session. 

As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery and innovation, located in the heart of downtown Iowa City, Iowa.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.