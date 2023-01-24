NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Opening reception for Peep Show: Susan Tibbles FP 012423

Opening reception for Peep Show: Susan Tibbles, Works from the L.A. Times Opinion Collection at LCAD Gallery on February 2

On Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6-9 p.m., an opening reception for the exhibition Peep Show: Susan Tibbles, Works from the L.A. Times Opinion Collection will be held at LCAD Gallery. The exhibition runs through March 19. LCAD Gallery admission is always free.

Susan Tibbles is one of those rare individuals whose work bridges the gap between Fine Art and Illustration. Her assemblages of found objects, words and imagery create a visual vocabulary all can understand. Her work speaks for itself, compelling the audience to look and listen.

For the past 30 years, Tibbles distilled controversial and complex subject matter and politics into captivating and uncanny images. She not only captures the essence of the subjects she is dealing with, but she also does so with a subtle, yet powerful aesthetic sensibility.

Illustration exhibition runs from February 2 through March 19 at LCAD Gallery

“Susan’s work expands on illustrative norms, elevating it to an extraordinary level by incorporating dimensional objects and imagery from Americana that evokes profound responses in unexpected and delightful ways,” said LCAD Illustration Chair Michael Savas. 

Tibbles’ work has shown in both museum and gallery exhibitions across the United States and Europe, along with op-ed pages of various publications including the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Washington Post and the Baltimore Sun.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Gallery Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, contact Gallery Manager Bryan Heggie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

