NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Sawdust Art Classes kick-off this week FP 012423

Sawdust Art Classes kick off this week with workshops taught by local artists

Sawdust Art Festival announces the return of Sawdust Art Classes, an art program that operates in the festival off-season. The program launches this week and will offer a wide variety of exciting classes taught by local Sawdust artists. The program can also accommodate corporate and group classes on-site or off, which can include hotels, businesses and more.

Sawdust kick-starts classes on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27 with Mixed Media Magic, taught by the delightful and talented Charleine Guy, who is renowned for her colorful, vibrant work and bold, expressive style.

–Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy

sawdust art Guy

Photos by Sawdust Art Festival

Mixed Media by Charleine Guy

–Friday, Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m.

After Dark! Series, includes complimentary wine.

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy. 

–Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Blossom with Boller with Carole Boller

sawdust art bloom with Boller

Click on photo for a larger image

Bloom with Boller 

On Saturday, award-winning artist Carole Boller will teach an informative lesson in acrylic painting, that will allow you to become a more successful, knowledgeable and confident painter.

–Saturday, Jan. 28, 1-3 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Also on Saturday, ceramicist Robert Jones is teaching the ever-popular Pottery Wheel Experience. He will take you through the hands-on process so that you can make your very own pottery pieces that will then be glazed and fired in his studio. 

On Sunday, learn how to make unique and stunning jewelry with Barbara Lolli in Fused Glass Jewelry, or discover the origins of photography with Cyanotype Printing, led by photographer Gabe Sullivan. 

–Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fused Glass Jewelry with Barbara Lolli

sawdust art Lolli

Click on photo for a larger image

Fused Glass Jewelry by Barbara Lolli

–Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m.

Cyanotype Photography with Gabe Sullivan

Stay tuned for more classes in the coming weeks such as Mosaic Art with Ron Shearer, Cartoon & Drawing with David Fleischmann, Fused Glass Postcards with Siàn Poeschl, Glassblowing with Mary Ann Guerra and Muffin Devlin-Spencer, as well as a special series of After Dark! classes which will occur on Friday evenings and include complimentary wine. Students can also look forward to jewelry fabrication, enameling, stained glass and much more, so check back regularly. 

To visit the Sawdust website for more information and to register for classes, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.