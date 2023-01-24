NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Toastmasters to host open house on January 26 012423

Toastmasters to host open house on January 26

Toastmasters is returning to Laguna Beach and is hosting an open house and information meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.  Everyone is invited to attend.

The public speaking club is serving refreshments from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Guildhall, located directly behind St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Parking in the church lot is free.

The previous Toastmasters club in Laguna Beach was shuttered due to the COVID pandemic, but several former members are working to restart the club which had been very successful.

Toastmasters is a community non-profit which helps people develop public speaking and communication skills. Members give speeches, participate in impromptu speaking sessions and evaluate others in a warm and friendly environment. The Laguna Beach club will meet every Thursday evening, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Guildhall. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Linda Robinson at 714.370.1184, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or John Barry at 714.457.2279, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.