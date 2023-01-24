NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Two trees downed in Monday’s early morning hours 012423

Two trees downed in Monday’s early morning hours following a night of high winds

Trees falling in Laguna Beach became somewhat the day’s norm yesterday (Monday, Jan. 23), with two trees falling. No official cause has been determined, but heavy recent rains and Sunday night’s extreme winds are likely to have played a part.

The first reported downed tree was on early Monday morning after it fell and blocked the roadway in the 600 block of St. Ann’s Drive.

Two trees fall early Monday in Laguna Beach photo 1 SNL 1.14

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The St. Ann’s Drive tree completely blocked the roadway

According to Mark McAvoy, the city’s Director of Public Works, “the tree was situated on private property and was not a city-maintained tree and there was no damage to public property from the downed tree.”

The city’s contractor, West Coast Arborist, removed the downed tree and St. Ann’s was reopened at approximately at 10:15 a.m.

Two trees fall early Monday photo 2 SNL 1.24

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kelly Bivens-Ray

This downed pepper tree on Egan Road was reportedly the oldest one in Laguna Beach

A second tree also fell early Monday morning around 7 a.m. on Egan Road, according to Kelly Bivens-Ray, who lives nearby. She added that at 3:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon that clean-up crews were “still clearing and chipping.”

Local historian Eric Jessen added that it was “the oldest pepper tree in Laguna Beach.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.