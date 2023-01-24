NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Join LOCA’s Art Talks and workshops FP 012423

Join LOCA’s Art Talks and workshops in January and February

LOCA is offering Art Talks and several workshops in January and February. Here’s what’s coming up.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Virtual Paint Together: Creating Atmosphere with Watercolor, Geoff Allen, LPAPA and LOCA 

In this Virtual Paint Together, Geoff Allen will demonstrate his watercolor painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a familiar site along the Southern California coast – an early morning harbor scene at Dana Point. The objective of the session will be to let water create the feeling of atmosphere as layers of watercolor are applied. 

join LOCA Allen

Courtesy of LOCA

Geoff Allen during the 2022 LPAPA Invitational

There will be live Q&As with Allen after the demo. Attendees can choose to paint together with Allen using the photo reference to be provided, or watch his demonstration and paint later with exclusive access to the “play, pause and paint” lesson recording that will follow after the session. Cost: $25 for LOCA and LPAPA Members or $50 for Non-Members. To register, click here.

join LOCAs eco printing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Reem Khalil Instagram 

Reem Khalil teaches a second of a two-part Eco-printing workshop on January 25

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1-4 p.m.

New Visions with The Art of Eco-printing & Mixed Media Collage with Reem Khalil

The second of two workshops held at Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Explore the art of Eco-printing, a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In Eco-printing, plants are transferred onto fiber using heat to draw out the tannins. 

Members: $50; Non-members $100. To sign up for the workshop, click here.

–Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander on February 7 and 8

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Working from photo references, students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on the canvas. Participants will be using water-mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Cost: Members: $50; Non-members $100. To register, click here.

join Loca's Vikander

Courtesy of LOCA

Vikander’s work 

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander 

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday & Wednesday, February 7 & 8 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Working from photo references students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on your canvas. Participants will be using water mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Members: $50; Non-members $100. To register, click here.

Open Studio – Make a Valentine Card with Joy Vansell

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Love is in the air at their Art Talks “open studio” event where everyone gets to create a valentine card to take home. Visitors may select from an amazing array of specialty decorative papers provided by Joy Vansell, who will be on hand to show how to arrange the cuttings and affix them to a card using a glue stick. Plastic templates will be available, to create fitted envelope liners. The casual, “open studio” format allows everyone to work at their own pace, and come and go as desired. Members are free; Non-members $20. To register, click here.

join LOCAs valentine

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Make your own Valentine Day cards

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA – Carole Boller: Laguna Plein Air Paint Together

Heisler Park 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Carole Boller for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Boller’s Bloomers: The Value of Plein Air Painting.” In this Mentor session, Boller will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a lovely garden scene at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. To register, click here.

join LOCA Boller

Courtesy of LOCA

Carole Boller 

Cost: Advance registration is required; email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOCA Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

