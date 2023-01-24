NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Art in Public Places FP 012423

“Art in Public Places” – Water Wall by Francesca Zobeck

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in closeup water wall

Click on photo for a larger image

Ceramic tile mural depicting ocean and marine life

Water Wall, a ceramic tile mural by Francesca Zobeck, was installed in 2005 at the top of the Anita Street Beach Access stairway. It was funded through city lodging establishments, the City of Laguna Beach and a donation by Zobeck. In creating the piece, Zobeck wished to celebrate the arts in the city with an abstract representation of the ocean and its marine wildlife off our shores.

The installation has been covered for months due to a Laguna Beach water quality department project that replaced an aging sewer lift station at Anita Street and improved coastal access at that location. Now it’s on view again for visitors and residents to enjoy.

art in ocean view water wall

Click on photo for a larger image

The mural, which was installed in 2005, was unveiled after the city project was completed

The lift station, which collected wastewater between St. Ann’s and Calliope streets, up to Temple Terrace, had been in its current location since 1950, when it replaced the original lift station built in 1932.

This is the 89th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.