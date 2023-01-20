It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

CALL FOR ARTISTS: Gallery Q 2023 Debuts with “Mixing It Up”

“Out with the old and in with the new!”

Try a new art form, style or subject and share it with the public in their first exhibition of 2023. All mediums are accepted.Download an application here.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

Exhibit Dates: Now through March 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artist Reception: Friday, Jan. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Understanding Our Marine Protected Areas (MAPS) (In-Person)

Presented by the Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF)

Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 3-4 p.m. Free. We all know that Laguna’s beaches are beautiful, but did you know that they are preserved through the special designation of aMarine Protected Area (MPA)?Join LOF’s outreach coordinator,Wendy Berubeand learn about what an MPA is, how it came to be, and how it has affected and benefited our precious coastline. Click here to register, or call 949.715.8105.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly starting October 13 from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Computer

“Drop-In” Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Fitness

Always Wanted to Try “Low-impact, Slow-motion” Tai Chi or Longevity Stick? (Online)

Let trained and Certified instructorJoanna Gee Schoonguide you through simplified mind-body exercise movements that help improve balance, flexibility, strength, mental focus and breathing.

Longevity Stick, Wednesday, Jan. 25-March 1 from 9:30-10:20 a.m. Cost: $30/Six-week series. Register here for Longevity Stick.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Foreign Language

Introducing Two Levels of Conversational Spanish (In-Person)

Instructor Jerry Curtin offers a class eared specifically to beginning level students and a second option for those more conversationally advanced.

Beginner Spanish Level 1 on Tuesday, Jan. 24-March 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. Cost: $100/series. Register here for Beginner Spanish.

Intermediate Spanish Level 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 25-March 29 from 1-2:30 p.m. Cost: $100/series. Register here for Intermediate Spanish.

Ukulele (Susi Q Ukulele Academy (In-Person or Online)

Beginner 1 Uke (Online) Thursdays, Feb. 2-March 23 from 9-10 a.m. Cost: $50/series. Register here for Beginner 1 Uke.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (In-Person and Online)

Tuesdays weekly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment – and accepting it without judgment. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation that will both your emotional well-beingandyour overall health.

In-Person only: First and Third Tuesday.

Online only: Second and Fourth Tuesday.

Register here for Mindfulness Meditation

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Enjoy one of the lowest tides of the year on this King Tide walk at Crystal Cove State Park and explore the tidepools on this guided afternoon walk along the coastline at Rocky Bight on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer (PCH inland at Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy a guided tidepool walk to Little Treasure Cove when the tide will fall to a-2.0, the lowest tide of the year on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #1, (PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the end). Wear close-toed shoes (no flips) appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks as we will be rounding a headland at low tide and walking on uneven terrain. $15 day-use fee.

Head to the Historic District for Cocoa in the Commons and enjoy the spectacular King Tide on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 3-6 p.m. You will learn about Life in the Tidepools and what makes Crystal Cove State Park a Marine Protected Area (MPA). Park naturalists will serve up hot chocolate (bring a refillable cup if you have one) and everything tidepools. They will have props, taxidermy and lots of fun activities. Meet in the “Commons” located in the Historic District, directly across from the Beachcomber. Park in the Los Trancos Parking Lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos, walk down the nature trail through the tunnel located behind the Shuttle Stop, or take the Shuttle ($2 per person) $5 per hour, maximum $15.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see and hear their resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners, and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Winter Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground).

$15 day-use fee.

If you enjoy hiking, but are still new to the trails, join Crystal Cove State Park volunteer Dana Hunter for Hiking 101 and learn how to best enjoy your hiking experience in Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. As an experienced long-distance hiker, Hunter will share tips about preparing for your journey, choosing proper gear and appropriate trails for your fitness level. For early birds, join Dana for a three-mile hike. Dana, a long time Crystal Cove State Park volunteer, has been hiking for over 30 years. Among many other accomplishments, Hunter has summited Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji and Mt. Whitney. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs to the Campground). $15 day-use fee. To register or for more information, go here. The first 15 groups to sign up will receive a free goodie bag from Mother’s Market (one bag per group). Bring $15 to pay for parking and an optional fold-out chair to lounge in during presentations.

Come be a part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew and kick off the New Year with some down and dirty volunteerism. Volunteers are needed for Stewardship Sunday to help clean the beach, bluff trail, and parking lots on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8-11 a.m. They will have supplies on hand but if you have them, bring your own supplies including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste. Meet at Pelican Parking Lot #4 (PCH coastward at Pelican Point, left at the kiosk to the last lot) Parking fee waived for event. For questions, email laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Keep on tidepooling

If you didn't get the chance to participate in the Crystal Cove State Park Winter Intertidal Bioblitz…there’s still time. Y0u can continue to help gather data through January 31. Next time you’re visiting the Park, you can identify and log the species that call Crystal Cove’s tidepools home using the iNaturalist app. All you need to do is download the app and upload your findings. They’re always appreciative to community members for lending a helping hand and supporting the important work we do at Crystal Cove. They can't wait to see what you find. More information about the iNaturalist app can be found at www.inaturalist.org.

Historic District Walking Tours are back.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, enjoy a guided tour of the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the chance to explore the history of the Crystal Cove Cottages, hear stories and traditions of those who used to live here, and learn about the process of the cottages’ historic restoration. To learn more, go here.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Winter activity registration is now open! Click the link below to view the winter activity guide online, visit their registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~NEW! BOUNCE Outdoor Adventures

~Kyne Dance Academy

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Youth Swim Team

~Ladybug Music in the Park

~Pro Touch Soccer Camps

~Skyhawks Sports

~Track & Field Clinic

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~AARP Drier Safety Workshop

~Art Salon

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Table Tennis Open Play

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Adult Intermediate Ballet

~Adult Tap

~Belly Dance

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net