 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Laguna Beach resident April Solomon wins International Art Contest

Local resident and LCAD Alumni April Solomon was announced as the winner of the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest. She’ll be traveling to Hollywood for a week-long master-class workshop and her winning art will be published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39, which will be officially released on May 2.

Solomon was born in 1983 and raised in Laguna Beach. Since she was a small child, she has had a talent for drawing and painting, and would draw anything and everything that came into her imagination. Of all the things that piqued her interest, she drew dragons the most! Thankfully, her loving and encouraging family inspired her to embrace her love for the arts.

Growing up around art, Solomon’s father’s art studio was filled with all the delights a child could indulge. His bookshelves held stacks of art books containing illustrations from the old masters, the golden age illustrators and even some fantasy art from the TSRs Dungeons & Dragons. Inspiration came in many forms. Fortunately, it was everywhere, and so her career as a young artist began.

Laguna resident April

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Galaxy Press

April Solomon with “Sulphur Dragon”

Today, Solomon is an illustrator and fine artist who has earned her bachelor’s degree in illustration at the Laguna College of Art + Design. Her passion for learning the old masterful techniques of traditional drawing and painting are precisely what inspires her work.

“Art is the sincere intention to research nature in all its natural glory, to gather ideas and inspiration for the betterment of bringing to life something new and fantastical,” Solomon stated on her website.

Among her love for the fine arts is her unique appreciation for whimsical fantasy, which adorns every image of her portfolio. Solomon’s meticulous creature designs aim for what is known as “fantastic realism.” A clever, concise understanding of anatomy, plants and mysterious textures weave their way into her illustrations, leaving the viewer guessing at origins, influences and ancestry. Solomon’s work allows the viewer to dive imaginatively deeper, and reconsider whether dragons might be real or whether werewolves exist to stalk the streets at night.

When not illustrating, Solomon attends garage sales to unearth buried treasures, runs and lifts weights and braves as many haunted attractions as possible during the month of October.

laguna beach Treasure Horde

Click on photo for a larger image

“Treasure Horde,” a Solomon creation 

The L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest is one of the most prestigious writing and illustrating competitions in the world. It is currently in its 40th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.

The Writers of the Future Contest judges include, Tim Powers (author of On Stranger Tides), Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert (Dune prequel series), Robert J. Sawyer (Quantum Night), Brandon Sanderson (“Mistborn” series, The Stormlight Archive), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death), David Farland (Runelords) and Katherine Kurtz (“Deryni” series), to name a few.

The Illustrators of the Future Contest judges include Bob Eggleton (11 Chesley Awards and seven Hugo Awards), Larry Elmore (Dungeons & Dragons book covers), Echo Chernik (graphic designs for major corporations including Celestial Seasonings tea packaging), Rob Prior (art for Spawn, Heavy Metal comics and Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ciruelo (Eragon Coloring Book).

laguna beach Zirconium

Click on photo for a larger image

“Zirconium,” one of Solomon’s creations 

Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, Battlefield Earth, written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was inaugurated five years later.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced more than 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

The 452 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold more than 60 million copies.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.

Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 38 anthology volumes and awarded more than $1,000,000 cumulatively in prize monies and royalties.

For more information on April Solomon, go to www.WritersoftheFuture.com.

 

