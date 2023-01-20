NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Police Files 012023

Police Files

Domestic violence suspect escapes police down Thousand Steps Beach

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Police officers searched for a known unarmed suspect wanted in a suspected isolated domestic violence incident. The officers chased the suspect down the stairs of Thousands Steps Beach. A police helicopter and K-9 assisted around 7:30 p.m. with the search and the suspect remains at large. 

The suspect is an adult Hispanic male, approximately 5-7”, 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Dallas Cowboys hoodie and black pants. 

If seen, please call Laguna Beach Police at 949.497.0701.

 

