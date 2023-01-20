NewLeftHeader

few clouds

49.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

A seagull with a “nose” 012023

A seagull with a “nose” for good art

A seagull with a nose humpback whale SNL 1.20

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jean Brotherton

Under sunny skies, a resident seagull found a nice resting spot on the nose of this humpback whale artwork, called Breaching Whale by Jon Seeman, located next to the amphitheater in Heisler Park

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.