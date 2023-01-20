NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Office on St. Ann’s to be converted into residential following commission approval

By SARA HALL

A city board this week unanimously approved converting an existing office space on St. Ann’s Drive into a single-family residential dwelling, enthusiastically supporting the concept of turning current commercial space into housing, an idea often mentioned and promoted by city leaders.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Jan. 19) in favor of a conditional use permit, design review and revocable encroachment permit to convert existing office buildings at 252-260 St. Ann’s Drive into a single-family dwelling in the LBP (Local Business Professional) zone.

Overall, commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea of converting existing office space into residential. There’s a general need for more housing in the city, several agreed. 

The city should investigate allowing residential by right in the LBP zone, suggested Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.

“I fully support the project,” she said. “I think it’s great to see more residential anywhere in the city. This was historically a residence so it’s good to see it return to its original use.”

The intent and purpose of the LBP zone is to promote uses that serve the needs of local residents while preserving the existing residential character and scale of development.

Commissioners also agreed that the project is well done. 

“There’s little, if any, negative impacts to the neighboring properties,” Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler pointed out.

Any issues that were raised, for example the storage room encroachment or the lighting, have been rectified, he said.

It’s hard to see anything negative about the project, agreed Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. The only drawback is that it’s only one residential space, noting they may have been able to place four housing units on the property.

“It would have been fantastic to see a little bit higher density,” Kellenberg said, “because it’s such a great location for that use.” 

Although it’s always good to see any residential unit in town, he added. And this project is clearly an improvement of the property and “the investment is great to see in this part of the neighborhood.”

“Looks like a nice project, it’s an improvement to the neighborhood, no objections from the adjacent property owners,” Commissioner Steve Goldman summarized, “I support it.”

In their motion for approval, commissioners also directed staff and the applicant to make an effort to maintain the tree along the property line, if possible in a manner that meets the fire code.

Kellenberg suggested trying to preserve the tree that borders the Woman’s Club property. It may have to be removed for fire department access, but Kellenberg suggested trimming one of the bigger branches off might allow for enough clearance. The other trees on the property will stay. 

Representing the applicant, architect Marshall Ininns confirmed they would prune it and see if it’s acceptable with the fire marshal before cutting it down.

Office on St. Anns to be converted street frontage

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The existing street frontage of the office buildings at 252-260 St. Ann’s Drive, slated to be converted into single-family residential 

Design review was required for additions (457 square feet), new elevated decks, exterior remodel, grading and landscaping. The revocable encroachment permit was required to construct and maintain retaining walls within the public right-of-way. 

The two properties are under common ownership, have a combined area of approximately 10,000 square feet, and were originally developed in 1949 with a single-family dwelling and detached carport. In 1971, the Planning Commission approved plans to convert the residence into a private school, and in 1983 another city board approved converting it into a commercial office. 

The site is currently developed with a 1,484-square-foot office building and 186-square-foot detached storage room.

As part of its conversion back into a residential dwelling, the applicant proposed 468 square feet of living additions and 357 square feet of new elevated deck area. A new 423-square-foot attached garage is proposed to provide two covered parking spaces for the residence. 

The existing detached storage room is proposed to remain; however, the property survey found that the structure encroaches approximately eight inches into the public right-of-way. The issue will be corrected by removing the encroaching portion of the structure. 

New planter walls are proposed to replace the landscaped slope facing the street within the public right-of-way in order to construct a public sidewalk at grade, requiring approval of a revocable encroachment permit.

Commissioners praised the addition of the new sidewalk 

“Hopefully the neighboring properties, at some point, will follow suit,” Sadler said. 

The owner has used the space as a legal office since 1983, Ininns explained. He now wants to turn it into a single-family residence, potentially for his daughter. It’s being converted in such a way with affordability in mind, Ininns added. 

“It’s pretty straightforward,” he said.

Addressing some of the commissioner comments, Ininns noted that there will be step lights and path lights, both included in the landscape plan. He and the landscape architect tried to veer away from the bright LED lights on the building and spread out on the property, he said, and instead aimed to be unobtrusive.

“We’ve tried to make it so it’s minimal to be secure and safe, but not over-reaching and powerful to create an eyesore or problem,” Ininns said.

It also meets the city’s good neighbor lighting policy. 

The storage room at the front will also be moved back eight inches, he explained, answering another commissioner question. They will basically “chop” off the wall, push it back, and cut off the parapet so it’s flush with the walkway. The face will be done in used brick and the door and opening will be made to match the style of the building, he said.

“It’s pretty simple. It’s not a difficult process,” he said. 

Ininns also plans on hiring a civil engineer to create the grading plan for the garage, drainage and erosion control plans, and a street plan to design the new sidewalk, which will be checked by the city’s public works department. 

Ininns also met with the neighboring Woman’s Club and discussed concerns, which included noise, construction schedule and construction fencing. All of the issues have been mitigated, he added, by adding soundproofing material to the adjacent wall, working with consideration to the club’s schedule, and adding more aesthetically pleasing bamboo fencing in front of a section of the construction fence.

“They were very responsive to our requests,” said Debbie Neev, representing the Woman’s Club, during public comment on the item.

The club’s main source of revenue is renting out the facility for events, she noted. Asking for the additional fencing solely for aesthetic reasons to minimize the construction fencing was “a little beyond the pale,” she said, thanking the applicant team for agreeing to the request.

Having that space occupied full-time will likely also help with the homeless issues they’ve been having on both properties, she noted.

“We really believe that this is going to be an incredibly wonderful improvement to the neighborhood,” Neev said. 

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

