NewLeftHeader

few clouds

49.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Mike Johnson Group of Compass shares 012023

Mike Johnson Group of Compass shares Laguna Food Pantry opportunity drawing results

In the last 31 days of another tough year, the residents of Laguna came together and raised $25,000 for the Laguna Food Pantry through the third annual “Stock the Pantry” fundraiser sponsored by the Mike Johnson Group of Compass.

Generous retailers created gift baskets to be given away to donors in an opportunity drawing and were the catalyst to this fundraiser’s success: Mare Blu, Koloa Surf Company, Laguna Surf & Sport, Gorjana, Laguna Beach Books, Business & Pleasure, Vertigo Home, Nespresso and Cock & Tail Home.

Mike Johnson Group Johnson Meurer and Belyea

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of COMPASS

(L-R) Mike Johnson; Terry Meurer, Business & Pleasure winner and Anne Belyea, director of the Laguna Food Pantry

This year’s event drew a large number of first-time donors to the Laguna Food Pantry. The Laguna Food Pantry and the Mike Johnson Group would like to thank all of the donors who participated in this fundraiser.

Mike Johnson Group Prietto Flynn and Russoniello

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Paulo Prietto, Kristine Flynn and Jerry Russoniello of the Mike Johnson Group holding the Laguna Surf & Sport gift basket that will be generously donated to families in need that attend the Laguna Food Pantry regularly

Mike Johnson Group Johnson Belyea Cuccia and Williams

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Anne Belyea; Vicky Adams Cuccia, Vertigo Home winner and Todd Williams of the Mike Johnson Group

“We are so happy that this opportunity drawing continues to raise awareness and an incredible amount of needed funds for a critical part of the Laguna Beach community – the Laguna Food Pantry. We are happy to announce that we are finally bringing back our annual Kitchen Tours event in the spring, so stay on the lookout for more information by following our Instagram @mikejohnsongroup,” said Mike Johnson, partner, Mike Johnson Group.

Mike Johnson Group Johnson Belyea Boisen and Williams

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Anne Belyea; Gary Boisen, fellow Compass colleague and Cock & Tail gift basket winner and Todd Williams

Mike Johnson Group Graff Belyea Powers

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Andrew Graff of the Mike Johnson Group; Anne Belyea and David Powers, Koloa Surf Company gift basket winner who is donating the basket to the Laguna Food Pantry volunteers

The Laguna Food Pantry offers free, fresh, nutritious groceries to families and individuals in need who live, work and attend school in or around Laguna Beach. Their facility on Laguna Canyon Road serves about 500 families each week (though upwards of 170 families a day, recently) and they collect and give away about 4,000 lbs. of food every weekday. The Laguna Food Pantry has an incredibly dedicated and passionate group of friendly volunteers who welcome shoppers as they arrive to select their choice of foods once a week in their retail-style setting that has had to pivot to adapt to COVID safe procedures. The food items that are offered are purchased from regional food banks and donated by local markets and private donors, and they are fully funded by generous donors, corporate and private foundation grants, churches, schools and local government.

Congratulations to the gift basket winners.

–Mare Blue: Catherine Lovella

–Koloa Surf Company: David Powers has generously donated his basket to the hardworking volunteers of the Laguna Food Pantry

–Gorjana: Jana Trabert

–Laguna Beach Books: Anonymous winner

–Business & Pleasure: Terry Meurer

–Vertigo Home: Vicky Adams Cuccia

–Nespresso: Anonymous winner

–Cock & Tail Home: Fellow COMPASS colleague, Gary Boisen

–Laguna Surf & Sport: Anonymous winner who has generously donated their basket to families in need that frequently visit the Laguna Food Pantry.

Mike Johnson Group Trabert Belyea Ames

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Jana Trabert, Gorjana winner; Anne Belyea and Sylvia Ames of the Mike Johnson Group

The Mike Johnson Group of Compass looks forward to continuing their monthly volunteer trips to the Pantry in 2023. If you or any of your family members, loved ones, or friends would like to join them, give them a call at 949.207.3735 and they will let you know when their next volunteer date will be.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.