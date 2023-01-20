NewLeftHeader

Jazz Wednesdays presents FP 012023

Jazz Wednesdays presents “The Soul of Jazz: A Jazz Tribute to the legends of Soul and Groove” on February 8

Laguna Live! kicks off their Jazz Winter Wednesdays season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with 2023 Grammy®-nominated Bijon Watson and acclaimed vocalist Maiya Sykes with “The Soul of Jazz: A Jazz Tribute to the legends of Soul and Groove.” 

The event will be held at [seven degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, from 6-8 p.m. (Venue capacity has been reduced to 50% for comfort and safety.) Doors open at 5 p.m. for the bar and social hour. Lite Bites are available to pre-order. 

jazz wednesdays Sykes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Live!

Maiya Sykes performs with Bijon Watson on February 8

Join Watson and Sykes along with the Laguna Live! All-Stars as they perform a Jazz Tribute to legends of Soul and Groove playing the music of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, Chaka Khan, Joe Cocker, Dionne Warwick and others. 

Watson and Sykes have performed on stages worldwide to capacity audiences. Sykes is known for her appearances on The Voice®, and with the immensely popular group Post-Modern Jukebox. She is a sought-after recording artist who can be seen performing with an amazing array of artists as well as on The Hour of Power and wowed Laguna Live! audiences on August 18, 2022 with her “Blues” concert. 

jazz wednesdays Watson

Click on photo for a larger image

2023 Grammy-nominated Bijon Watson 

Watson most recently garnered a Grammy® nomination this year in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble category for his group the Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra that he co-leads with Pianist/Composer Steven Feifke. Watson has performed or recorded with artists such as Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Justin Timberlake, Prince and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

Prices are as follows: Concert $37.50; $150 for full season. 

Tickets are available at http://lagunalive.org/, or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

