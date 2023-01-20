NewLeftHeader

In Memory of Ronald R. Whitacre 012023

Photo by Kathryn Slattery

Ronald R. Whitacre on his 81st birthday

Please join the Celebration of Life for Ron Whitacre. Featuring a retrospective art show, it is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2-5 p.m. at 31541 Eagle Rock Way, Laguna Beach.

The service is open to all: family, friends, their guests and all art lovers. Enjoy photos of Ron’s life and art, including an exhibit of the art legacy he left behind.

Guests are free to come and go as they please between 2 and 5 p.m.

Come share memories on the open mic from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Please RSVP by January 25 to Katie Slattery by text to 949.637.9325, or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

