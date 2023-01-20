NewLeftHeader

few clouds

49.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

School Notes 012023

School Notes

Local recognized on Dean’s List at Belmont University, y’all

Brennan Noring, of Laguna Beach, was recognized on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Belmont University. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Belmont announced the list of students made up of the approximately 52% of Belmont’s 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the university offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.