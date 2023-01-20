NewLeftHeader

few clouds

49.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Bear, partnering with Corporal Angeloni 012023

Bear, partnering with Corporal Angeloni, becomes the second member of the LBPD K-9 team

Two-and-a-half-year-old “Bear” has become the second K-9 to join the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) patrol, meaning for the first time, LBPD will have two K-9 teams providing seven-day-a-week coverage.

Last Friday (Jan. 13), Bear met his handler, Corporal Priscilla Angeloni and is now attending a rigorous six-week training program. Bear joins K-9 Rudy as part of the department. 

Bear partnering with Corporal dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

LBPD Corporal Priscilla Angeloni and Bear preparing for in-depth six-week training at Alderhorst International

Bear is a 52-pound Belgian Malinois. He and Corporal Angeloni are now in tactical and criminal apprehension training at Adlerhorst International of Jurupa Valley. He’ll also be trained in drug detection, locating missing and wanted people and apprehending uncooperative individuals who pose a threat to public safety. Once the training concludes, the duo will return to Laguna Beach and assist patrol officers with maintaining safety within the community. 

Corporal Angeloni began her career with the LBPD in 2016. She is a former detective, currently assigned to patrol and serves as a Field Training Officer and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Instructor. She graduated from California Baptist University with two master’s degrees in Forensic and Clinical Psychology.

“Corporal Angeloni and K-9 Bear are a fantastic match and have already bonded as partners,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “They will make an excellent addition to the K-9 program and, coupled with Corporal McGuire and his partner K-9 Rudy, these two teams will be an added layer of protection to the Laguna Beach community.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.