 Volume 15, Issue 6  |  January 20, 2023

Turning a new page: Friends of the Library group FP 011923

Turning a new page: Friends of the Library group offers ongoing support to library’s programs, offerings 

By THERESA KEEGAN

Photos by Mary Hurlbut 

Neither rain nor wind could keep folks away as one of Laguna’s favorite institutions celebrated a 50th birthday on Saturday (Jan. 14). 

While the cake, face painting and games were all appealing, it was more a connectedness to the library that brought most people out to the celebration. And that connectedness is often fostered through a behind-the-scenes, but very active group: the Laguna Beach Friends of the Library (FOL). 

“We take great pride in making the library a better place,” said Karyn Philippsen, president of the organization.

Karyn Philippsen, president of the Laguna Beach Friends of the Library, shares a moment with fellow board member Justin Myers

The Friends have supplemented the Laguna Beach Library almost since its inception in 1921, when it was the third library in Orange County. The organization became an official nonprofit in 1928. (For the math wizards reading this who realize something doesn’t add up – the recent 50th anniversary fete marked when the library moved to its current location.) 

“Our membership has changed over the years,” Philippsen explained, “and so has the role of the library in the community.” 

For decades the group operated with a dues-paying membership model but a few years ago decided that everybody is a friend of the library. 

“This way (FOL) participation is available to everyone and all ages,” said Philippsen, “When we decided to go to a non-membership role, it was to evaluate how we can become more purposeful. We stopped the dues opportunity, but we’re still always asking for donations and support.” 

Many of the library’s expanded enrichment programs are funded by the Friends of the Library. There is a special focus on youth education, such as this opportunity at the birthday celebration to touch tidepool animals.

The evolution of the group parallels the expanding concept of how a library serves its community. Philippsen modifies a popular ad slogan to make her point. 

“This ain’t your grandmother’s library,” she said. Technology has altered many aspects of life and the library is no exception. 

“Far from becoming obsolete, as many technocrats would want us to believe, libraries in the internet age have become even more essential,” said Ellen Girardeau Kempler, who is one of 14 current FOL board members. “Laguna’s library demonstrates our commitment to free information for all.”

When schools started to go online with homework assignments, the Friends bought several laptop computers so those who didn’t own one could check one out and wouldn’t fall behind. When 3-D printing emerged, the Friends purchased a printer so everyone could have access to the technology. Among other things, the group purchases furniture, sponsors programs for young and old, provides cake for receptions, assists the fairy garden, funds scholarships, hosts the annual poetry contest, movie nights, art lessons, numerous author events and has even funded extra operating hours to get the library through lean budget times. They are there when a library need arises. 

The Friends of the Library had a painting of the outside of the library, by artist Elizabeth McGhee, converted into a puzzle for the birthday celebration 

 “The library is not just the books,” said Angela Irish, who has been secretary of the Friends of the Library for more than 30 years. “There are so many programs and opportunities. It’s a gathering place.”

Irish began her extended run with the group when she was a teacher who stocked her classroom library with books purchased at the semi-annual used book sale. (This was before the Friends’ bookstore was built in 1987.)

“Martha Lydeck – former president of the Friends’ group – started talking to me and I got roped in. But honestly, I love doing things for the library and I also work in the bookshop too,” said Irish.

The Friends of the Library bookstore features a variety of books for all ages and reading interests. In addition to a youth section there is also an area devoted to first editions, autographed and other rare book finds. 

The Friends of the Library Bookshop, now located underneath the library, is not only a favorite destination for the town’s bibliophiles, but it’s also a major source of funding for the group’s $40,000 annual budget. 

“We get many generous book donations,” said Jackie Hall, who coordinates all the bookshop activities and also helps with writing the group’s Community Assistance Grant application. She became involved with the group after moving to Laguna Beach about 10 years ago. 

“I’ve moved many times and have learned the best way to join a community is to help out a nonprofit, and I have always been a book and library person.”

It was a natural fit for the all-volunteer organization.

She keeps track of more than 25 people who keep the bookstore running six days a week. Hall credits the operation’s success to the flexibility of volunteer hours, as well as people’s passion for books.

“Everybody who comes in wants to talk about books,” said Susan Kent, who has ‘worked’ for the past eight years at the bookshop. “People in Laguna Beach are well read and we have great inventory – we sell an amazing number of books.” 

The sale of many books for a dollar or less adds up, said Irish. And the volunteers appreciate that the money supports both reading and creating a sense of belonging in Laguna Beach. 

“This library is a community hub where people can meet in real life,” said Girardeau Kempler. “And it’s in the center of our town.” 

During the birthday festivities, Nadine Friedman stopped in with her son Maximus, age 3. It was his first visit to the library. 

“He was so excited that there are books everywhere,” she said. Normally they are out in the parks, at the beach or enjoying any of the town’s many attributes. “I realized he really loves it. Now that we’re here, we will definitely be back – especially for the kids’ programs.” 

That sentiment is what keeps Philippsen enthusiastic about volunteering with the Friends of the Library. 

“I have fond memories of being younger and visiting the library and it was always a great time,” she said. “Those memories are good ones and I’d like to help protect that feeling for the next generation of those who use the library.”

People interested in becoming involved with the Laguna Beach Friends of the Library can attend a meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s community room, 363 Glenneyre St., or for more information, email Karyn Philippsen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

