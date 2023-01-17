NewLeftHeader

 January 17, 2023

Laguna Beach Business Club meeting on January 19 011723

Laguna Beach Business Club meeting on January 19 to feature Councilmember Rounaghi

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) is having Laguna Beach City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi as their guest speaker at the Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Laguna Beach City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi

A lifelong resident of Laguna Beach, Rounaghi was elected to the Laguna Beach City Council in November 2022. His top priorities include undergrounding power lines on Laguna Canyon Road, fully funding public safety, addressing housing needs for seniors and artists, protecting the environment and advancing data-driven government. Prior to his election, he served as chair of the Laguna Beach Housing & Human Services Committee. Rounaghi is a graduate of Laguna Beach public schools and Dartmouth College.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community, and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting either visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

